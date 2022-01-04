Kathy was inspired to work in the NHS after a chance open day inside the LGI as a teenager - wowed by the radiology department.

After training in Manchester, Kathy returned to "where her heart lays" in Leeds and started work in the city's hospitals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathy started work in 1976

She has since scanned thousands of patients as a Sonographer across the years and seen a huge change in the advancement of technology in her time at the department.

Now, Kathy has taken her well-earned retirement - 45 years and two days since her first day working in hospital.

Her last day was marked with emotion after a heartfelt text from her son Josh.

As she walked to work for the final time, Kathy opened her phone to see a message.

Kathy Coulson on her retirement day cc LTHT

It read: "Happy retirement day mum.

"Walk in there buzzing, as you did on your first day 45 years ago, and walk out with your head held high knowing that you have done a good job."

Kathy was struck with tears.

"What he doesn't know is I have walked in buzzing every working day that I have done, never mind that first one", Kathy told the YEP.

Kathy Coulson

When Kathy first started her work in Leeds, she said ultrasound technology was "in its infancy".

"We used a monster of a machine called a Diasonograph.

"It is now affectionately known as a Dinosaurograph.

"In those days it was all wet film developing.

Kathy with colleagues in early days of working

"Now, it is all computerised.

"The technology has changed so much, but for the better.

"It has all been progress which is positive."

Kathy explained how a school work experience week and open day sparked her dream to work in a hospital.

"When I was 15 school sent us on a trip to St James's Hospital in Leeds.

"Once I was there, I realised I loved being in the hospital.

"I then went to an open day at the LGI.

"A Radiographer was using X-ray plates and explaining what was happening.

"'That is what I want to do', I thought to myself.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do after school before, but my mind had been made up.

"I think other schoolchildren would benefit from a similar work experience if they want their own taste of what it is like in the hospital."

Kathy qualified in 1976 and within three days was accepted for a job in Leeds - after leaving Manchester to return to her home city.

"My heart lies in Leeds", Kathy said.

"It was the only place I wanted to work."

Working throughout the pandemic in full PPE has been "tough", Kathy said.

However, she wanted to praise the "amazing" work of her colleagues throughout the hospital.

"We just wanted to make things right for the patients", Kathy added.

"It has been really hard work wearing PPE every day.

"The masks, the goggles, but we have managed."

Covid "changed everything" according to Kathy.

"It is still so different [than before the pandemic]", she added.

"Sometimes it is difficult to hear patients speak or read emotions through the masks but we have all done what we can.

"My colleagues have been incredible."

Kathy is hoping to spend her deserved retirement travelling the UK and Asia with her husband - if restrictions permit.

"We have got an allotment too", Kathy said.

"I love walking and will try and go on more.

"I also have a passion for bread making so would love to do more with my extra time."

Summing up her time in Leeds Hospitals, Kathy said she had experienced a "wonderful and rewarding" career.

"It has been my second home and my family", Kathy - whose eldest son Joe and daughter-in-law also work in Leeds hospitals - added.

In a post to mark her retirement, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust said: "Kathy Coulson has retired almost 45 years to the day of starting work in our hospitals!

"She has been at the heart of the ultrasound department for many years and a key member of the team throughout the pandemic - she will be greatly missed.

"We would like to wish Kathy good luck in her new adventures and wish her well for the future!"