Kim, 61, developed sepsis in 2017 and had her hands and legs amputated in 2018. Determined to use her experience to raise awareness of sepsis and its risks, Kim has taken to social media to share the changes she has been forced to make in her day-to-day life.

She regularly uploads videos documenting how she tackles tasks such as drawing and applying makeup, and even explains how she eats meals as part of her mission to raise awareness.

"People are curious how I do day-to-day things,” Kim told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “I think it's quite nice to show how I eat, how I blow-dry my hair, how I do my makeup. I think they're quite fascinated that someone without hands can actually do that. Awareness of sepsis has been something I've been passionate about since I lost my limbs and got out of hospital. I just try and warn other people how serious sepsis is.”

There have even been occasions when Kim has used her knowledge to warn others of potentially serious risks to their health.

"I've had people coming on my live streams saying they've got an infection and they've got symptoms,” she explained. “Two in particular had chest infections and were on antibiotics and had symptoms. I said they needed to get to hospital. One of them came back to me while I was still on my live. She said she was at hospital and having intravenous antibiotics.

"She came on the following day and she said she was feeling so much better. She spoke to the doctor about me making her go in and she said 'the doctor said you saved my life, so I wanted to come back on and say thank you very much'. It's mind-blowing that you can save people's lives just by talking to them on a live like that.

“Because I had no idea of what sepsis was at the time, and I've learnt a lot since, I think my story's quite powerful. So, I started raising awareness of sepsis. I go on all social media channels to raise awareness of it.”

Kim’s life is set to change once again, as she is currently awaiting a double hand transplant at Leeds General Infirmary. Kim describes the LGI as “incredible” and is currently spearheading a fundraising campaign to deliver 75 hampers to the staff.

"A company called Secret Hamper contacted me and asked if I would like to nominate a hospital and help my sepsis campaign,” Kim said. “I said I would love that. We're now fundraising for 75 hampers to send to the NHS. I chose the LGI because I'm currently waiting for a double hand transplant. I just think the team are incredible and everything they do at the LGI is absolutely incredible. I thought, 'what better hospital to choose than the LGI?'. We're currently at 21 hampers.”

