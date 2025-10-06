The level of care you can access can depend on where you live 🏥

NHS-funded IVF has been described as a “postcode lottery”.

An analysis by a leading fertility provider has found that the level of care you can access varies greatly depending on where you live.

One child in every classroom is now born via IVF, accounting for one in 32 UK births.

Reviewing the policies of the Integrated Care Board (ICB), the Harley Street Fertility Clinic study found that in some areas, patients could access three funded cycles, whilst in others, there was no funding available, and rules that could exclude single patients or same-sex couples.

Reviewing the policies of the Integrated Care Board (ICB), the Harley Street Fertility Clinic study found that in some areas, patients could access three funded cycles, whilst in others, there was no funding available, and rules that could exclude single patients or same-sex couples.

This left patients facing a “postcode lottery”, with two going through similar symptoms facing different access to care and waiting times.

Dr Suvir Venkataraman, General Manager at Harley Street Fertility Clinic, said: “We believe every person deserves a fair and equal chance to build a family, no matter their background or circumstances.

“That’s why our clinic remains committed to inclusive, patient-first care, supporting people from all walks of life, including same-sex couples and single individuals, who are often excluded under current NHS policies.”

What is IVF?

IVF (in vitro fertilisation) is a fertility treatment to help couples get pregnant. It involves collecting and fertilising eggs with sperm in a laboratory, with the fertilised embryo then placed in your uterus.

In June, it was revealed that around one child in every classroom is now born via IVF, with almost 21,000 IVF babies since 2023, accounting for one in 32 UK births.

What is the eligibility criteria for IVF?

The criteria for who is eligible for IVF on the NHS vary across England, as the criteria for IVF are set by Integrated Care Boards (ICB), which means that whether or not you can access treatment may vary depending on where you live, and the type of treatment you can get may also vary.

NICE guidelines recommend that if you are a woman aged under 40, you should be offered three full cycles of IVF if:

You have been trying to get pregnant through regular unprotected sexual intercourse for a total of two years

You are using artificial insemination to conceive, and you have not become pregnant after 12 cycles

If you are a woman aged 40 to 42 years, NICE advises that you should be offered one full cycle of IVF if all of the following apply:

You have been trying to get pregnant through regular unprotected sexual intercourse for a total of 2 two years, or you have not become pregnant after 12 cycles of artificial insemination

You have never had IVF treatment before

Your fertility tests show that your ovaries would respond normally to fertility drugs

You and your doctor have discussed the risks of fertility treatment and pregnancy in women aged 40 years or older.

However, not every area will meet the NICE recommendations, with the number of IVF rounds you are entitled to depending on the funding offered by your local ICB.

The analysis found there was a variation in the care you could access, with three funded cycles in some areas to no routine funding in others, while some may only offer IVF if you're under a certain age, a certain weight, do not smoke, or do not have any children.

You can find out more information about IVF and the eligibility criteria on NHS.UK.