There’s nothing worse than feeling under the weather on the weekend. If you find yourself in a life-threatening situation, it’s recommended that you attend Accident and Emergency (A&E) as soon as possible.

A&E is for life-threatening emergencies, from chest pain to breathing difficulties and loss of consciousness. No matter what day of the week you visit A&E, you can expect a long wait, but are things different on a Sunday?

Here’s everything you need to know about attending A&E on a Sunday and the alternatives available if your condition is not life-threatening but you need medical attention.

When should you go to A&E?

Accident and Emergency (A&E) is extremely busy, with patients recommended to attend with genuine life-threatening emergencies. The NHS explains this can include:

loss of consciousness

acute confused state and fits that are not stopping

chest pain

breathing difficulties

severe bleeding that cannot be stopped

severe allergic reactions

severe burns or scalds

stroke

major trauma and accidents, such as a road traffic accident

Patients who attend A&E are seen in time order, but those who are more critically ill or injured may be seen before you. Weekends, evenings, and winter tend to be particularly busy. If your condition is not life-threatening, it is common to wait a few hours to be seen.

If your condition is not life-threatening, you may be able to be seen quickly at an Urgent Treatment Centre. Usually staffed by nurses, they can help with things including:

sprains and strains

suspected broken bones

injuries, cuts, and bruises

stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea

skin infections and rashes

high temperature in children and adults

mental health concerns

When is the best time to go to A&E?

The quietest time to go to A&E on a Sunday is 6 to 7 am, according to My HSN, with Monday being the busiest day to visit the accident and emergency department.

Is A&E busy on a Sunday?

A&E is extremely busy no matter what day of the week, with patients often waiting up to four hours or longer to be seen. If your condition isn’t life-threatening, you may be able to get help faster elsewhere.

You can find out more about when to visit A&E or when to visit Urgent Treatment for care at NHS.UK.