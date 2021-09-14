The plan is predicted to outline new procedures regarding booster jabs and flu vaccinations as well reiterate the avoidance of another lockdown- despite speculations of an October firebreak last week.Read more: No winter lockdown this year as PM to rely on vaccines in Covid plan

Asked whether ministers would consider a winter lockdown if Covid-19 cases rise, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters:

“We are in a very different place than where we were previously when other lockdowns were introduced, thanks to the success of our vaccine programme and other things like therapeutic treatments for coronavirus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plan is predicted to outline new procedures regarding booster jabs and flu vaccinations as well reiterate the avoidance of another lockdown.

“We would only ever consider those sorts of measures as a last resort and we will set out in more detail tomorrow what our approach will be should we see a significant increase in cases.”

Boris Johnson was tight-lipped on whether he would rule out a winter lockdown, ahead of today’s announcement on Covid rule changes.

Restrictions such as wearing face masks and social distancing are predicted to remain a possibility if hospital admissions as a result of the virus continue to rise.

This includes the possibility of working from home when possible again if the current level of vaccinations does not flatten the curve.

Covid laws that are no longer required will be ditched and plans for vaccine passports for nightclubs and other large crowd venues have been shelved after the announcement made earlier this week.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday that vaccine passports were a “huge intrusion into people’s lives” and there were no current plans to go ahead with them.

The travel traffic lights system is also expected to be scrapped and PCR tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travellers.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is set to make an announcement at some time past 12:30pm today after the Prime Minister informs the cabinet of what his plan is for the winter months this morning.

Boris Johnson is then scheduled to do a television briefing at 4pm, however after a family bereavement yesterday it is unclear if this will go ahead.

The reveal of a winter plan comes shortly after the Commons announcement last night made by Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Zahawi formally approved the recommendation by UK medical officers to offer a vaccine to 12-15 year olds.

This decision means that around three million children could be eligible for the jab and comes despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) deciding not to recommend mass vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds.

It is expected the vaccinations will be given through schools as soon as possible.

In their advice to the Government, the UK’s CMOs said they were recommending vaccines on “public health grounds” and it was “likely vaccination will help reduce transmission of Covid-19 in schools”.