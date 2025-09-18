This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The symptoms of freshers’ flu can be similar to other illnesses 🤧

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students are returning to university for the new academic year.

The first term is often when students will find themselves feeling unwell, with the dreaded freshers’ flu.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has reminded students to check their vaccination status.

A new academic year is beginning in universities across the UK, with thousands of students leaving home and preparing to live independently for the first time.

While the first term is full of making new friends and the fun and excitement of discovering your new home, it’s also often the time when students find themselves feeling unwell with the dreaded freshers’ flu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The symptoms of freshers’ flu can also be caused by other illnesses such as Covid or even meningitis, which, although rare, can be life-threatening. The UKHSA is urging all students to check their vaccination status before starting university.

Here is everything you need to know about freshers’ flu and how to avoid it.

Students often find themselves under the weather during the first few weeks of university. | Pexels, Edward Jenner

What is freshers’ flu?

Fresher’s flu is not actually the flu; it’s the name given to the group of common cold and flu-like illnesses that new students tend to experience during their first few weeks of university.

Students are more likely to fall unwell during the first term of university as many have travelled from across the UK and further afield to study and live together in close quarters, creating the ideal situation for germs to spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the symptoms of freshers’ flu?

The symptoms of freshers’ flu can be similar to those of other illnesses, such as Covid or even meningitis, which, although rare, can be life-threatening. The UKHSA is urging all students to check their vaccination status before starting university and get up to date with any vaccinations they may have missed.

The symptoms of freshers’ flu can include:

A sore throat

Stuffy or runny nose

Cough

Feeling weak or tired

Headache

A high temperature

Feeling nauseous

Reduced appetite

How to avoid freshers’ flu?

The easiest way to avoid freshers’ flu is to simply practice good hand hygiene. Germs spread through coughs and sneezes, so by regularly washing your hands with warm water and soap or using hand sanitisers, you can keep these germs at bay.

Another way is to avoid sharing items with your new housemates. While you may become firm friends, don’t share personal items such as towels, cutlery, or glasses, as this is an easy way for germs to spread throughout a household.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first few weeks of university often involve late nights on the town, but remember to keep a balance. Eating well can support your immune system, focus on getting enough fruit and vegetables, reduce your alcohol consumption, and get enough sleep, as repeated late nights can take their toll.

If you find yourself feeling unwell, use tissues for coughs and sneezes and put them in the bin immediately. Stay at home to avoid infecting others and contact your university health centre if you need medical support.

How to tell the difference between freshers’ flu and Covid?

The symptoms of freshers’ flu and Covid can be similar; however, Covid often comes with a high temperature, new continuous cough, or change to your taste or smell. If you find yourself feeling under the weather, the best way to rule out Covid is to take a Covid test, which is available to buy at your local pharmacy, supermarket, or online.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of the flu and who is eligible for the flu vaccine at NHS.UK.

Canva Flowflex flu and Covid test bundle now just £4 at Boots – save 20% (aff) £ 4.00 Boots Buy now Buy now This handy Flowflex test bundle from Boots lets you check for both flu and Covid symptoms quickly and easily at home – and it’s now just £4, saving you £1 compared to buying the tests separately. The pack includes one Flowflex Influenza A/B Rapid Test and one Flowflex Covid Antigen Self-Test, ideal for those times when you’re unsure what’s causing your cough or fever. Each test provides results in minutes, helping you decide whether to rest, isolate or seek medical advice. Great for families and workplaces, it’s a smart addition to your medicine cabinet. Get the Flowflex flu and Covid test bundle for £4 at Boots.