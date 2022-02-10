West Yorkshire mum died after giving birth to third child as hospital trust launches urgent investigation

Amber Pendlebury was placed on life support at the Wakefield hospital after going into cardiac arrest in what should have been a routine caesarean section operation.

But hours later doctors gave her family the heartbreaking news that the 42-year-old would not recover.

Anber Pendlebury, 42, died after giving birth to her third child.

The support was withdrawn days later and she passed away on the evening of Tuesday, February 1.

Her mum, Vida Pendlebury-Atherton, said: “It’s just awful, I feel like I’m in a nightmare. We’re just in shock because we were all rejoicing that she was having her baby.

“She was so looking forward to having him home. “Everything was ready for him.

“It was all just surreal. We are just devastated.”

Vida Pendlebury-Atherton with baby Maxwell Lee.

Amber, a former pupil at Northfield High School in Gawthorpe, was a stay-at-home mum and lived with her partner Ben in Horbury.

She also leaves behind two children aged 13 and 18 from a previous relationship.

Her pregnancy was full term when she was admitted to Pinderfields on Tuesday, January 25.

Following attempts to induce her baby, Amber was in labour for 20 hours before stalling.

The decision was then taken by the doctors to carry out the caesarean section under general anaesthetic.

Her son, Maxwell Lee, was born healthy at around 3.57pm on the Wednesday, weighing 6lb and 2oz.

Amber was brought round from the anaesthetic but began to complain that she was struggling to breathe.

She then went into cardiac arrest and a team of doctors worked to resuscitate her.

It is understood that she lost several pints of blood during the operation.

Mrs Pendlebury-Atherton, who lives in Middlestown, said: “They told us early evening to come to the hospital, that Amber was extremely poorly.

“We got there and the doctors came in and said they didn’t think Amber would last the night.

“They put her on life support but she never came round.

“It’s not something you expect in this day and age, people dying during childbirth.

“I feel like she has been stolen from us.

“She was such a lovely person and so bubbly. She had a heart of gold.

“We are extremely thankful to have our grandson.

“It’s bad enough to lose Amber but to have lost both would have been end for us.

“It terrible that he will never meet his mother.”

The Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Pinderfields Hospital, has since confirmed that an investigation into Amber’s death has been launched.

David Melia, director of nursing and quality, said: “On behalf of the trust, I would like to offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Amber’s family and loved ones for their very sad loss.

“I’d like to reassure Amber’s family that in accordance with our duty of candour, we have launched a full investigation into the care she received, so we can understand what happened.

“We are truly saddened by the events and wish Amber’s family comfort during this very difficult time.”

Details of Amber’s funeral are yet to be finalised.

However, a collection page has now been set up in the hope that £3,000 can be raised so Amber can be buried in the cemetery near to where her mum lives.

Vida said: “If anyone can help, we would be extremely grateful.

“I can then keep my daughter close to me.”