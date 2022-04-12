West Yorkshire based deaf charity DEX awarded more than £200,000 National Lottery funding

DEX is a small West Yorkshire based charity.

The charity supports deaf young people to "develop their personal identity and to socialise and share their experiences with others".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity supports deaf young people to "develop their personal identity and to socialise and share their experiences with others".

It has now been announced the charity has been awarded £209,090 by the National Lottery Community Fund over the course of the next three years.

A spokesperson for DEX said the funding would help them carry on their "fantastic work".

To celebrate the funding, DEX is organising an event on May 14 from 1pm-5pm.

On the day, representatives from local deaf centres will come together to be told how the funding is to be spent and to plan the next three years.

The charity supports deaf young people to "develop their personal identity and to socialise and share their experiences with others".

A presentation of the funding will also be held with Yvonne Cobb - who recently became the first deaf news reporter on the BBC.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "We are very happy and proud to announce that we have recently been awarded £209,090 by the National Lottery Community Fund over the next three years to carry on with our fantastic work!

"To celebrate this news we are holding a promotional event on Saturday 14th May from 1pm - 5pm, where we will be inviting representatives from other local deaf centres, as well as professional stakeholders, deaf young people, and parents of deaf young people to come and find out more about us and what we've got planned for the next few years.

"At 3pm Yvonne Cobb, who has recently become the first deaf female news reporter on BBC news, will be presenting our team and members with a large branded National Lottery cheque."

Members of the charity are ecstatic at the new announcement.

One Leeds based member said: "DEX is important to me because they helped build my deaf identity and built my confidence."