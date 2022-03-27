The charity, which raises funds for the unit at Leeds Children’s Hospital as well as patients and their families, awarded over £640,000 in 2021 - the most they have given out in a single year, apart from its 2017 ‘Keeping the Beat’ appeal which funded equipment for Leeds General Infirmary’s revolutionary hybrid theatre.

The impressive 2021 funding has gone towards medical equipment, ward facilities, parent accommodation and one-to-one support for families being treated at the unit.

CHSF’s CEO Sharon Milner lauded public donations and regional backing as the “heartbeat” of the charity in enabling their work to “support hearts for life” to continue.

Family support worker Sarah Cherry, whose role has been funded by the Children's Heart Surgery Fund.

She said: “We gave an exceptional amount to our beneficiaries in 2021 - which is good news for patients with congenital heart disease across Yorkshire and beyond, and their families.

“The heartbeat of our charity is our supporters - the businesses, schools, trusts and foundations and incredible individuals who fundraise for CHSF every single day and help raise awareness of congenital heart disease.

“The projects we funded last year were absolutely vital to optimise the treatment of some of our region’s poorliest patients - and our vision to support hearts for life must continue.

Children's Heart Surgery Fund CEO Sharon Milner. Picture Tony Johnson

“While the statistic remains that one in 100 babies are born with a congenital heart defect, our missing to support hearts for life will continue - for as long as it is needed.”

Among the medical equipment funded last year were ‘Kardia’ mobile ECG devices which allow adults and children with congenital heart disease to monitor their heart rate by themselves at home using their mobile phone.

The results are emailed to the hospital directly - eliminating disruption to school and work.

The latest study in Leeds showed this equipment enabled over half of patients who were reporting palpitations to be subsequently diagnosed by using the Kardia machine from home.

Colin Clewes, a congenital heart disease patient and CHSF trustee, who owns Pennine Signs in Mytholmroyd, Calderdale, was given a Kardia machine thanks to the charity.

He said: “I had been suffering with atrial fibrillation attacks for a while and one of the consultants suggested they arrange a Kardia mobile device to record my episodes during my daily life so they could help consider a better treatment plan. I didn’t think too much of it and a week later it arrived in the post.

“What surprised me is it came and the note said it had been funded by the CHSF. Even though I know of the great work CHSF does, I didn’t know they helped adult patients as well.

“It came as a complete surprise at just how much the charity goes to help everyone in their journey with congenital heart defects.”

CHSF has also funded hospital equipment in 2021 including blood pressure monitors for adult patients and children’s cardiac ward facilities such as a fridge freezer, microwave and play therapy resources.

It has also refurbished the CHSF’s parents accommodation rooms in LGI’s Brotherton Wing and a family support worker, Sarah Cherry, who supports approximately 500 heart families a year.

The charity has also funded a recent project to improve the experience of breastfeeding mums of young heart patients.

CEO Sharon added: “All of CHSF’s successes are due to public support and the passion and selfless dedication of our donors.

“Times are tough but people are resilient and we can’t thank you enough for continuing to change - and save - lives.

“Because of you all, we are proud to support the heart, mind, family and future of congenital heart patients by funding the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit - a world-class centre of excellence.

“Please keep CHSF’s heart beating by continuing to support hearts for life.”

For more information about CHSF, and how to donate, visit: www.chsf.org.uk.