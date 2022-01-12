WATCH: How the Nightingale Hub at St James' Hospital is taking shape
Construction work has begun on a hub at St James' Hospital in Leeds as part of preparations for a potential wave of Omicron admissions.
Temporary structures, capable of housing around 100 patients, are being erected in the grounds of eight hospitals across the country it was announced last month and work is well underway at the city's site.
“We do not yet know exactly how many of those who catch the virus will need hospital treatment, but given the number of infections we cannot wait to find out before we act and so work is beginning from today to ensure these facilities are in place.
“We hoped never to have to use the original Nightingales and I hope we never to have to use these new hubs.”
The new Nightingale facilities – manned by a mix of hospital consultants, nurses, and other clinical and non-clinical staff – are designed to take patients who, although not fit for discharge, need minimal support and monitoring while they recover from illness.
