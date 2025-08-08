West Yorkshire mum who lost love of her life in front of young son told she has only months to live
When Keelie Towler, 36, first noticed a lump, she thought it would be something simple.
The year before, in 2020, she had given birth to her baby boy, Rupert, and believed it could have been a blocked milk duct.
With partner, Scott, by her side, Keelie found out a week later it was breast cancer.
Treatment started immediately with seven months of chemotherapy followed by surgery.
This was followed by another 13 rounds of chemo and 15 sessions of radiotherapy.
Following her gruelling treatment plan and many setbacks, Keelie, from Wakefield, finally received good news – the cancer had responded.
Plans were made and Keelie and Scott bought a house, finally ready to start their lives as a family.
But heartbreak struck again when Scott suddenly collapsed at home in May 2023 and passed away from a blood clot – he was just 33.
Keelie and Rupert, then just two years old, were both there when it happened.
Keelie’s friend, Emma Mace, said: “Keelie and Rupert were home at the time and witnessed it all – traumatic enough for anyone, but for a two-year-old boy to witness his dad pass away is unimaginable.
"Keelie coped and managed the best she could – she’s made of incredibly strong stuff.”
But less than a year after Scott’s passing, Keelie was told the devastating news that her cancer had returned – this time in her brain.
"This time it’s terminal,” Emma said.
"No child should have to face losing both parents.”
More treatment followed and Keelie underwent surgery in February this year, but during the surgery, she suffered a stroke leaving her with loss of movement down the right side of her body and loss of speech.
Keelie also had pneumonia and blood clots while healing from her brain surgery.
"It's just been one thing after another,” Emma said.
"She had a scan to see the results and outcome of the surgery to face the devastation that the cancer and grown back already and there was nothing much further that could be done.
She now fears her son will have to deal with the loss of a second parent, and is desperately trying to raise money to treat her condition to give her more time.
Emma said: "She has been given 12-18 months left to live, so we are doing all we can get gain Keelie help and raise funds for some treatment in Mexico costing at least £70,000.
"We don’t know if it will prolong her life or save her life, but we have to try.
"Keelie honestly has got to be the strongest person I know.
"She never moans about anything and takes everything in her stride, she deserves this so much, she needs the treatment so she can watch her little boy grow up and he deserves his mummy too.
"She had had the worst five years, with no good news yet. Please let's turn her life around.”
To donate to Keelie’s fundraising, visit the Gofundme page here.