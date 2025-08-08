A West Yorkshire mum of a five-year-old boy has been diagnosed with terminal cancer just two years after the sudden death of her partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Keelie Towler, 36, first noticed a lump, she thought it would be something simple.

The year before, in 2020, she had given birth to her baby boy, Rupert, and believed it could have been a blocked milk duct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With partner, Scott, by her side, Keelie found out a week later it was breast cancer.

Keelie doesn't want Rupert to lose another parent.

Treatment started immediately with seven months of chemotherapy followed by surgery.

This was followed by another 13 rounds of chemo and 15 sessions of radiotherapy.

Following her gruelling treatment plan and many setbacks, Keelie, from Wakefield, finally received good news – the cancer had responded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans were made and Keelie and Scott bought a house, finally ready to start their lives as a family.

Keelie and Scott before he passed away suddenly aged just 33.

But heartbreak struck again when Scott suddenly collapsed at home in May 2023 and passed away from a blood clot – he was just 33.

Keelie and Rupert, then just two years old, were both there when it happened.

Keelie’s friend, Emma Mace, said: “Keelie and Rupert were home at the time and witnessed it all – traumatic enough for anyone, but for a two-year-old boy to witness his dad pass away is unimaginable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Keelie coped and managed the best she could – she’s made of incredibly strong stuff.”

Keelie, Scott and Rupert were ready to start their lives as a family before tragedy struck.

But less than a year after Scott’s passing, Keelie was told the devastating news that her cancer had returned – this time in her brain.

"This time it’s terminal,” Emma said.

"No child should have to face losing both parents.”

More treatment followed and Keelie underwent surgery in February this year, but during the surgery, she suffered a stroke leaving her with loss of movement down the right side of her body and loss of speech.

Keelie is spending as much time as possible with five-year-old Rupert.

Keelie also had pneumonia and blood clots while healing from her brain surgery.

"It's just been one thing after another,” Emma said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had a scan to see the results and outcome of the surgery to face the devastation that the cancer and grown back already and there was nothing much further that could be done.

She now fears her son will have to deal with the loss of a second parent, and is desperately trying to raise money to treat her condition to give her more time.

Emma said: "She has been given 12-18 months left to live, so we are doing all we can get gain Keelie help and raise funds for some treatment in Mexico costing at least £70,000.

"We don’t know if it will prolong her life or save her life, but we have to try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keelie and Rupert.

"Keelie honestly has got to be the strongest person I know.

"She never moans about anything and takes everything in her stride, she deserves this so much, she needs the treatment so she can watch her little boy grow up and he deserves his mummy too.

"She had had the worst five years, with no good news yet. Please let's turn her life around.”

To donate to Keelie’s fundraising, visit the Gofundme page here.