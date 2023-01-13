Reece Theobald plays as part of the MAN v FAT programme, an FA-affiliated scheme that has helped him lose 33kg. Reece and his fellow players from the 10 MAN v FAT clubs in Yorkshire lost a combined 326 stone between them in 2022.

Players are weighed before 30-minute games of six-a-side, and goal bonuses are awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost, meaning both match scores and weight loss contribute to league positions. Participants are also supported with healthy meal recipes and general fitness tips. Reece has been recognised for his efforts by being named as one of the five out of 8,500 players to be named a ‘Player Champion’.

Reece said: “At 25 years old, my knees were becoming arthritic, and it was painful to bend. I triggered a genetic heart condition which got worse as I was putting weight on. My mental health was deteriorating with very low self-esteem and body shaming myself.

“I was waiting for MAN v FAT Wakefield to start up so I could make a change to my life. The first couple of weeks were easy to settle into. Everyone was so welcoming and all in the same boat. We pushed each other to play good football and lose weight at the same time.

“It’s safe to say it has 100 per cent changed in my life. It’s a strong community of lads who want to make a difference whether you’re 25 or 50 years old. It doesn’t matter if you’re good or bad at football because the effort is shared off the pitch. My confidence is through the roof. I’d strongly encourage blokes to get involved if they want to lose weight.”

MAN v FAT Wakefield coach Greg Hudson said: “Reece is a great guy and really encapsulates what MAN v FAT is all about. He is normally the first one there and the last to leave regardless of when his game is.”

Players can join up at www.manvfat.com/football and learn more by calling 0345 163 1042 or emailing [email protected]

