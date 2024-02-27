Vida Healthcare makes significant investment in providing outstanding dementia care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s leading provider of dementia care, Vida Healthcare, has recruited and trained more than 250 care workers over the past year and invested in innovation simulation equipment for first class training.

Employed across Vida’s three care facilities in North Yorkshire - Vida Court, Vida Grange and Vida Hall - the 252 employees have joined the business since the beginning of 2023 and have provided expert, dedicated dementia care to meet residents’ healthcare needs, from early onset dementia care, residential, nursing and complex dementia care to Huntington's Disease care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vida's commitment to investing in creating better care for people living with dementia has led to all three of the company’s care homes being rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), becoming the only Outstanding rated specialist dementia care provider in the District of Harrogate.

Terri Spruce, Clinical Development Lead at Vida Healthcare

One of the main factors behind achieving this accreditation is the environments within which the Vida team provides its industry-leading care.

Each of the company’s three care homes offer residents state-of-the-art facilities in homely, comforting environments. The homes are separated into separate ‘houses’, which all feature bespoke, adapted facilities designed to meet with the early onset and complex needs of residents who are at different points on their dementia journey.

As part of its mission to ensure residents are provided with the highest quality of compassionate care, as well as working to change the perceptions of social care as a career path, Vida is dedicated to nurturing the future generation of social care talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This dedication led to Vida launching its own bespoke, 2,500 sq ft training centre, The Vida Healthcare Academy, in September last year.

Opened to establish a permanent base for Vida’s unique training department, the Vida Healthcare Academy demonstrates the company’s commitment to lifelong learning for team members, providing opportunities for career development and progression.

The team at the Vida Healthcare Academy is always investing in new and innovative techniques and technologies, in order to provide staff with the very latest in dementia care training. Most recently, investment has been made in simulation equipment for clinical skills training, that can simulate different kinds of wounds, trauma and pressure damage. This enables staff to identify different kinds of wounds they may be presented with and help them to identify when to take action.

Speaking about the latest cohort to join the team, James Rycroft, managing director at Vida Healthcare, said: “We’re thrilled to have welcomed more than 250 new recruits to the Vida team since the start of last year, which is testament to our positive working environment and the significant professional growth and development opportunities we offer as a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re not only passionate about highlighting the fantastic career opportunities available within the social care sector, but are also dedicated to providing the very best in specialist, person-centred dementia care here at Vida. This commitment has led to all three of our specialist care homes being rated Outstanding by the CQC, which is a truly fantastic achievement and something that the entire Vida team is incredibly proud of.

“As we look to the future, our mission remains to build our team of caring and understanding care workers further, in order to ensure we can continue to provide our residents with the very best in compassionate, dignified care to help improve their wellbeing and quality of life.”

Vida has further demonstrated its commitment to shaping the next generation of social care professionals by establishing a partnership with the University of Bradford, through which it has offered almost 100 nursing and paramedic students placements at its three care homes since the relationship between the two institutions began in 2020.