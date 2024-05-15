Vida Healthcare invites compassionate individuals to join its dementia care team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s leading provider of dementia care, Vida Healthcare, is inviting individuals to join its 550-strong team to deliver exceptional care to the 200 residents living with dementia across its three outstanding-rated care homes in North Yorkshire. The care provider seeks to recruit Care Assistants and Wellbeing Facilitators to fulfil these vital roles.

Operating within Vida’s three care homes - Vida Court, Vida Grange and Vida Hall - employees deliver expert, dedicated dementia care, from early onset dementia care, residential, nursing and complex dementia care to Huntington's Disease care.

Vida's commitment to investing in creating better care for people living with dementia has resulted in all three care homes receiving an Outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), establishing Vida Healthcare as the only specialist dementia care provider in the District of Harrogate with such recognition.

James Rycroft, Managing Director at Vida Healthcare, said: “Vida Healthcare is an exceptional place to work. We are looking for individuals who embody compassion and kindness and align with our values of delivering the highest quality, consistent care to join our team. By selecting the right candidates, we can meet the residents’ personal care needs while upholding their dignity and fostering independence.

Credit: Caddick Construction, Vida Court

“At Vida, we recognise our staff as our most valuable asset and prioritise their professional growth through tailored training programmes, such as the Vida Academy. This not only ensures daily fulfilment of resident needs but also offers opportunities for career advancement and the acquisition of essential caregiving skills.”

While previous knowledge and experience in dementia care is desirable, Vida Healthcare recognises the importance of ongoing training and development for its staff. With initiatives promoting staff retention, attracting new talent and ensuring the best quality of care, Vida Healthcare’s commitment to its employees is evident through its bespoke training facility, the Vida Academy. The academy offers specialised programmes tailored to individual needs, supporting long-term employee growth and career advancement. By establishing staff as dementia ambassadors, Vida Healthcare promotes lifelong learning and excellence in dementia care across the organisation.

Vida Healthcare is committed to expanding its care provisions to include those living with Huntington’s Disease, alongside its ongoing dementia care recruitment efforts at Vida Court and Vida Grange.

“As part of our dedication to enhancing care for people with dementia, our long-term mission is to further strengthen our team of compassionate and skilled care workers” continues James, “We’re also focused on developing the team at our specialist Huntington’s Disease House, aiming to provide a higher level of care that encourages residents’ independence while providing a homely living environment. This ensures our residents receive the highest quality of care, with the ultimate aim of enhancing their quality of life.”

Credit: Caddick Construction, Vida Court

Vida Healthcare’s dedication to employee training and development has led to an impressive 97 percent staff retention rate, far exceeding the national care industry average of 71 percent1. As a family-run business, Vida prioritises its values and offers a range of benefits including cycle-to-work schemes, Blue Light Cards and healthcare plans.