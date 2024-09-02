Vaping retailer launches petition against medical association announcement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Online nicotine retailer Haypp has launched a petition going against the BMA announcement, in a bid to stop the ban of flavoured vapes.

In recent announcements, the British Medical Association has called on the UK government to severely restrict adult smokers’ access to vapes, including the banning of flavoured vapes.

The UK has over 5 million vapers, a majority of them former smokers. Promoting vaping instead of smoking has made the UK one of Europe’s most successful countries in helping people to quit. A success story now threatened by a recent proposal from the British Medical Association (BMA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haypp is calling for the focus to be shifted on unscrupulous vendors, as it believes these vendors are one of the main reasons why young people are in possession of vapes. There needs to be more regulations and restrictions in place.

The petition seeks to stop the ban that is being considered on flavoured vapes

Haypp also believes vapes should still continue to be used to help smokers to quit in the UK, as there is evidence to suggest a ban would be detrimental to Britain’s aims to become smoke-free.

In a bid to stop the ban of flavoured vapes, the online nicotine retailer has launched a petition going against the BMA announcement.

Restrict

Dr Marina Murphy, senior director of scientific affairs at Haypp, said: “We share concerns about youth vaping and increases in the use of these products by young people, but we do not believe that the solution to this problem is to take vape products out of the hands of adult smokers or to severely restrict their choice, by banning flavours for example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These products are at least 95% safer than combustible cigarettes. The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities has said that they are now the most common aid used by people to quit smoking in the UK. The result is that successful quit attempts are at an all-time high and smoking rates are an all-time low.

“Vape products are already banned for anyone under 18 years old, but this regulation needs to be strictly enforced. There should be a requirement for bricks and mortar premises to age-verify 100% of their customers, and we agree that on-line sales should only be permitted where the vendor can demonstrate that they use a secure, reliable on-line age-verification system.

“It is not right, however, to suggest making vape products less accessible or less appealing for adult smokers who want or need them to quit smoking. When it comes to vape flavours, studies have demonstrated many times that they play a central role in quitting. They play an important role in differentiating smoking from vaping, not least because flavoured vapes taste nothing like cigarettes. Bans on e-cigarette flavours have had detrimental effects in other jurisdictions. A study of a ban on e-cigarette flavours in the US, for example, found that for every 0.7ml of flavoured e-liquid not sold, a further 15 cigarettes were purchased.”

To find out more information and to sign the petition please visit: https://www.haypp.com/uk/nicopedia/no-flavour-ban-on-vapes/