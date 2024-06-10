TV's top hair and scalp expert to launch clinic in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s leading consultant trichologists Eva Proudman – also star of the hit TV show ‘The Hair Loss Clinic’ – has announced the launch of two new clinics in the north of England.

The move follows regular requests from patients wanting consultations ‘closer to home’ - with a new clinic in Leeds to be held on Monday, July 8

Eva has been working for over 20 years as an expert in hair and scalp health, becoming one of the UK’s most recognised and respected consultant trichologists (hair and scalp specialists).

Primarily consulting from her flagship clinic in rural Warwickshire, Eva regularly practises across a network of six clinics throughout the UK (from the South Coast, Stoke and London’s Harley Street) reflecting her commitment to making trichology accessible to all.

Consultant Trichologist Eva Proudman, star of the hit TV show, ‘The Hair Loss Clinic’

As such, the team at UK Hair Consultants is thrilled to confirm that Eva will now be able to see clients at two new venues, based in Leeds and Middlesbrough, widening availability and access (as well as helping to reduce travel time) for many potential patients who have expressed a real interest in booking an appointment to seek help with hair loss and scalp health issues.

Eva is also a highly reputable, ‘go to’ source of expert comment for UK and international media – and as such, also takes part in regular Instagram-live chats with high profile brands and personalities such Michael Douglas (www.mdlondon.com ) and Absolute Collagen.

She also stars in the highly successful six-part series, “The Hair Loss Clinic”, which can be streamed on Discovery+, Apple TV and Amazon TV.

After these events and appearances, Eva always receives a flood of messages and requests from both women and men keen to see her for a personal consultation – and increasingly they’re asking, “when are you coming up North?”

She explains; “I’ve spent the past two decades building up a thriving business - with my patients at its heart - that takes me to a range of clinics across the UK. I always try to be as available as possible and I’m also committed to sharing lots of advice and tips on my social media platforms, giving many people the confidence to try ‘at home’ self-care through diet and lifestyle changes as well as signposting them to recommended products and supplements that I know will help.

“But in many, many cases, a one-to-one appointment is also necessary – hair loss conditions can be complex, requiring thorough investigation and assessments, tests and that personal touch that I am so committed to providing. It’s so important to me to get to know the patient and gain a better understanding of any other underlying factors.

“As my professional profile increased, so did the number of inquiries I was receiving from people with concerns about their hair and scalp health – and I was becoming more and more aware that many of them were unable to travel to my clinics in the Midlands and South England, which was rallying against my ethos of making trichology available to all who might need it."

Eva adds: “I’m therefore delighted to officially announce that I’ve now teamed up with the Tower Clinic and will be launching my first ever clinic in the Leeds area on Monday July 8th.”

Eva concludes: “So, if you or a family member or friend has any concerns about hair loss (male of female pattern), alopecia, thinning or shedding (perhaps associated with menopause or pregnancy) or any number of scalp conditions causing irritation or flakiness (from dandruff to dermatitis and psoriasis) please don’t hesitate to contact me and my team to discuss your condition and we’ll look to get you booked in asap.