A healthcare provider in Leeds could be shut down if it doesn’t see “rapid, widespread improvements” after receiving an “inadequate” rating.

It’s the second time in less than a year that Adopt Healthcare Ltd has received the rating by the Care Quality Commission and means that it will remain under special measures.

The Harehillls-based company provides in-home care and was supporting two people when the most recent inspection was carried out in January.

Safeguarding concerns were raised for the people receiving care from Adopt Healthcare Ltd

The company has responded saying that it is working with the CQC and is “committed to making the changes recommended”.

This inspection was carried out to follow up on action the provider was told to take but it was found that these shortfalls “hadn’t been addressed”.

Sheila Grant, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “Leaders still didn’t understand how to run a safe service and we’re concerned that they are reliant on our inspections to identify areas for improvement, rather than having their own systems to monitor their effectiveness.”

Ms Grant said that safeguarding processes were not followed when people were at risk of abuse, adding that concerns were raised about staff having “altercations” and “raising their voice” at people using the service

There was also insufficient steps being taken to help communicate with certain service users and to help those with a reduced appetite to eat.

Ms Grant said: “One person had been losing weight, but nothing had been written in their care record, and staff hadn’t referred them to other health professionals to find out why.”

The report did add that the service users were “supported by consistent staff who knew them well” and that they said they were overall happy with the care provided.

The service remains in special measures which means it will be kept under close review and it will be monitored to check sufficient improvements have been made. The report says that if sufficient improvements aren’t made in six months then enforcement action amounting to “preventing the provider from operating” wills start.

A spokesperson for Adopt Healthcare said: “Adopt Healthcare limited are confident in the quality of the care services we provide to our service users. The hard work and dedication shown by the care staff at Adopt Healthcare Limited is reflected in the recommendations and compliments received from service users and their families.