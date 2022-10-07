The Street Lane Practice on Devonshire Avenue in Roundhay has reported the sudden death of Petra Morgan who had worked at the surgery for 22 years

A statement posted on the Practice website and facebook page reads: “She was an ebullient, energetic and exuberant woman. When in residence her laughter filled the building. She was always the last to leave a party and was the beating heart of any social occasion she attended. Her work ethic and efficiency were formidable. She held herself to very high standards which greatly influenced those who worked in her command.”

The statement goes on: “The vision that she had and the work she did was of enormous benefit to the patients at SLP and to patients across Leeds in terms of developing and maintaining high quality accessible patient care. This work forms an impressive legacy which will endure long after her untimely death. The Clinical and Administrative Staff at SLP will endeavour to continue with business as usual. We ask for the understanding of our patients whilst we all come to terms with her death.”

Street Lane Practice. PIC: Google

The statement has prompted a outpouring of sympathy and tributes via the facebook page. They include:

Sharon Jones: “Our sincere condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. She was an amazing woman and always so welcoming at the Patients Forum Meetings. She will be sorely missed.”

Khadija Ibrahim: “ Sorry to her this. Our sincere condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.”

Malcolm Johnson: “Very sorry to hear this. Condolences to her family and colleagues.”