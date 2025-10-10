Leighton Moorhouse at the film premiere | Children with cancer

When he shared his cancer journey on film Birstall lad Leighton Moorhouse had no idea he would end up celebrating an Emmy nomination.

Children with Cancer UK’s powerful childhood cancer awareness film, Kids Like Us, has been nominated for the 2025 International Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Kids Like Us is a moving documentary narrated by children with cancer and follows the lives of eight remarkable young people from the UK and the US – Leighton, Dulcie, Tia, Eve, Harry, twins Alec and Aden, and Zuza.

Leighton was diagnosed with large cell / anaplastic medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer, when he was just six years old. He underwent emergency surgery that left him unable to walk or talk, spending over a month in the neurology ward at Leeds General Infirmary to relearn these basic abilities.

He also underwent aggressive treatment, undergoing 30 rounds of radiotherapy and four rounds of chemotherapy to stabilise his condition. Last year, he was given the all clear, a milestone that marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

I was surprised by the Emmy nomination – it’s not something I ever expected. It’s a big step, knowing my journey has touched so many people. I’m proud to have been part of the documentary and to help raise awareness Leighton Moorhouse, 13, from Birstall

He said: “Filming wasn’t always easy, reliving some of those moments was tough, but having my family, the crew and other kids around made it fun. Meeting others going through similar things made me feel less alone and more normal.

“I hope the films shows that even when life is hard, it’s okay to laugh, cry and say how you feel. Even when the days are hard and the nights are long, remember you’re strong. Live life and enjoy every minute.”

Announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the nomination places the Children with Cancer’s documentary among 64 global nominees across 16 categories, representing 26 countries. Winners will be revealed at the 53rd International Emmy® Awards Gala in New York City on 24th November.

Kids Like Us is a landmark documentary that aims to fundamentally change perceptions of paediatric cancer and the challenges surrounding it. Narrated by the children themselves, the film follows the extraordinary journeys of eight remarkable young people from the UK and US, offering a deeply honest and eye-opening portrayal of the reality of their lives. The young people featured in the film includes Leighton (13, from Birstall), Dulcie (9, from Telford), Tia (13, from West London), Eve (16, from Portsmouth), Harry (11, from Fife), twins Alec & Aden (12, from Fort Worth, Dallas) and Zuza (14, from Waukesha, Wisconsin).

The nomination coincides with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September and comes days after the heartbreaking loss of Zuza, one of the young stars featured in the film.

Gavin Maggs, CEO of Children with Cancer UK, said: “The nomination is a powerful tribute to the courage of all eight children featured in the film, including Zuza, whose stories continue to inspire and educate. The timing of the nomination makes this recognition especially poignant, and we honour Zuza and every child whose voice deserves to be heard.

“Children with Cancer UK is committed to raising and investing funds in vital research to understand childhood cancers better and improve treatments. We support families as they navigate the challenges of treatment and life beyond cancer. With 10 children and young people diagnosed every day in the UK, two of whom will not survive, and many others living with lasting side effects from harsh treatments not suited to growing bodies, this nomination shines a light on their stories and the urgent need for change.”

The 90-minute Children with Cancer UK film is produced by Echo Velvet (the team behind ITV’s critically acclaimed It’s Showtime) and is available to watch on Sky and NOW TV.

Children with Cancer UK is a national children’s charity dedicated to ensuring that every child and young person survives a cancer diagnosis. To support their mission or to learn more, visit Children with Cancer UK’s website.