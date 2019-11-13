These are the 20 most deprived streets in Leeds according to the 2019 Index of Multiple Deprivation

Data has been collected from the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD) which was most recently updated in September 2019.

The IMD is the official measure of deprivation in England. The IMD combines information about seven different types of deprivation to produce an overall relative measure of deprivation. In the IMD 2019, there are 39 datasets (indicators) organised into the seven domains of deprivation.

The IMD measures deprivation for small areas named Lower Super Output Areas (LSOAs). Each LSOA is estimated to contain around 650 households and can span over a few geographically close streets. These areas are ranked with a number to measure deprivation, with 1 being the most deprived.

The following 20 Leeds LSOAs have all been given a rank of 1 in England overall, meaning they're in the top ten most deprived LSOAs in the country. They have also been ranked according to their deprivation ranking in Leeds, beginning with the most deprived.

Full statistics for Leeds and further information about the IMD can be found on the Leeds Observatory.

1 . Stratford Street and the Beverleys, Beeston and Holbeck Stratford Street and the Beverleys ranked number one in Leeds for deprivation.

2 . Foundry Mill Terr, Brooklands, Killingbeck and Seacroft The second most deprived streets in Leeds can be found in Killingbeck and Seacroft and include Foundry Mill Terrace and the Brooklands.

3 . Crosby Street, the Recreations and the Bartons, Beeston and Holbeck Crosby Street, the Recreations and the Bartons ranked third for deprivation in Leeds.

4 . The Holdforths and Clyde Approach, Armley The Holdforths and Clyde Approach also ranked high in the city for deprivation.