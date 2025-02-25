It’s a challenging time for the NHS, which has been “hit by a storm” of norovirus cases, with record numbers of patients in hospital.

Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local GP practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey which was carried out between January 2 and March 25. It gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP and reveals the best and worst surgeries in Wakefield City Council and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy with their local practice — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the Wakefield City Council district which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . College Lane Surgery - Ackworth There were 254 survey forms sent out to patients at College Lane Surgery in Ackworth. The response rate was 44%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 73% said it was very good and 14% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Newland Surgery - Normanton There were 356 survey forms sent out to patients at Newland Surgery in Normanton. The response rate was 34%, with 120 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 68% said it was very good and 20% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Patience Lane Surgery - Normanton There were 336 survey forms sent out to patients at Patience Lane Surgery in Normanton. The response rate was 30%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61% said it was very good and 27% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Station Lane Medical Centre - Featherstone There were 387 survey forms sent out to patients at Station Lane Medical Centre in Featherstone. The response rate was 33%, with 125 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Middlestown Medical Centre - Middlestown, Wakefield There were 283 survey forms sent out to patients at Middlestown Medical Centre in Middlestown, Wakefield. The response rate was 35%, with 99 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 59% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales