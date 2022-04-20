The Park Row Dental Practice slammed by inspectors for not providing safe care as enforcement action required

The Park Row Dental Practice is in Leeds city centre and provides private dental care and treatment for adults and children.

The practice is in the basement of a building on Park Row.

A damning CQC report found The Park Row Dental Practice - operated by Michael Green - "was not providing safe care in accordance with the relevant regulations."

The practice did not have infection prevention and control procedures which reflected current published guidance and staff had not completed training in infection prevention and control as recommended

"We observed the practice was not well maintained or visibly clean", inspectors said following the March review.

"For example, we saw the walls in the treatment room and decontamination area were porous, and in some places damaged.

"Some of the tiling in the treatment room was stained.

"The dental chair had tears in the fabric and needed to be repaired.

"The flooring in the treatment was stained and damaged.

"The dentists’ chair was covered by cloth and was porous."

Inspectors said they found numerous examples of out of date medical equipment within the practice.

Oral glucose was found which went out of date in May 2007 - almost 15 years ago.

Aspirin was also found to be months out of date and the medical oxygen had a sticker with the last inspection being stated as April 2001, more than 20 years ago.

As a result of the findings of this inspection, "immediate enforcement action was taken", inspectors said.

Responding to the CQC report in a statement provided to the YEP, Michael Green said he was "working hard" to address his "issues".

"I'm determined to get everything sorted out and ship shape", he continued.

Dental records held by the practice were not complete according to inspectors.

"Patients’ medical histories had not been updated, and the records did not identify what investigations had been undertaken", the report stated.

"The dental care records did not include a record of risks, benefits or treatment options having been discussed with the patient."

There were no risk assessments to assess threats to people’s safety, and no oversight to ensure these were in place.

There was a lack of leadership and oversight at the practice.

Inspectors said: "In particular there was no quality assurance arrangements, and we saw medicines and equipment that were out of date, but this had not been checked or identified within the practice."

Enforcement action has now been put in place and Michael Green must send the CQC a report that says what action the practice is going to take to meet these requirements.