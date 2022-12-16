Leeds City Council planners are ready to give the green light to a brand-new 6,500 sq ft extension at the 17th century Red Hall House estate near Roundhay Park. Phase One of the £8m development is complete with the multi-disciplinary Leeds Private Hospital at Red Hall now fully operational.

Phase Two will comprise a large day case surgery unit with full operating theatres as well as examination, treatment and consulting rooms, which will create 40 new jobs and ease the heavy burden on the over-run NHS in the Yorkshire region.

Dr Fas Arshad, the lead surgeon at The Hair Dr – Hair Transplant Clinic, explained that the new single-storey annexe at Red Hall was absolutely crucial to the private hospital’s success.

“The news that planning permission for Phase Two is set to be granted is tremendous. The new £5m annexe will house the rest of the clinical areas on site, including the two operating theatres, where non-emergency cases such as cataract surgery, arthroscopies and ear, nose and throat procedures will be carried out.

“The new annexe will also allow the latest sustainable and medical technology to be integrated seamlessly with the grade II listed Red Hall House.”

Dr Fas Arshad, alongside his wife and business partner Ms Sommiya have invested £3m of their own money into turning Red Hall House, the old headquarters of Rugby League, into the one of the finest private hospitals in the north of England.

Jonathan Erkulis, director of the Yorkshire-based E3 Architecture, is working very closely with Dr Arshad on the transformation of the Red Hall House estate.

Dr Arshad and his wife bought Red Hall House from the Rugby Football League last year for over £1.65 million.

He explained “Our detailed plans have secured the restoration, sustainability and longevity of this important Grade II Listed Building while creating sensitive and high-quality designed additions to create a prestigious state-of the-art medical facility.

“It has been a pleasure working with Dr Arshad to secure the stunning redevelopment of Red Hall House itself and of the 6,500 sq ft annexe. The project is an example of where conservation and commercial aspirations can work together through major investment.”