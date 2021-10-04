The four-year-old Leeds boy with cerebral palsy who makes his family 'proud every day'

Harry Allott

he mum of a four-year-old Leeds boy living with cerebral palsy has spoken of the challenges he continues to overcome after he started school for the first time.

Harry Allott was diagnosed with a brain injury shortly after his birth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Allott with sister Ivy.

Harry, of Pool in Wharfedale, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy aged two and started having physiotherapy.

He suffers from left-sided weakness, cognitive and behavioural difficulties, and anxiety.

Following Harry’s diagnosis, his mum Jennifer Waddington instructed medical negligence experts at Irwin Mitchell to help her son access the specialist lifetime care and therapies he requires.

Jennifer is now joining with her lawyers in marking World Cerebral Palsy Day on October 6 by sharing Harry’s story and speaking out on how he is enjoying school despite the daily challenges he faces.

Harry Allott

Harry, who has a two-year-old sister called Ivy, started at Pool in Wharfedale Church of England School in September.

He continues to have weekly physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, as well as occupational therapy and speech and language therapy.

He also attends horse riding sessions through Riding for the Disabled Association.

Harry's mum Jennifer, 30, said: “Harry was quite nervous in the lead up to school as he has a lot of sensory difficulties so the uniform and orthotic school shoes have been a challenge, but he is really enjoying it so far and is always excited to go back and play with his friends.

“The school has been really brilliant with supporting his needs and this helps us a lot.

"He continues to have regular therapy sessions and absolutely loves horse riding at weekends.

“Harry is such a joy to be around; such a confident and bright little boy, and very caring.

"He is due to be assessed for a night splint to support his ankle on the affected side, and he has just received his new dynamic arm splint which helps with sensory feedback and will improve his arm posture. He’s also waiting for an adapted trike from Theraplay which he’s really excited about!

“He continues to make us proud every day and is a perfect example of what can be possible when you have the right support and care.”

Rachelle Mahapatra, specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Jennifer, Harry and their family, said: “Harry is such a lovely little boy and doesn’t let his difficulties stop him from enjoying life.

“Through our work, we come across many youngsters living with cerebral palsy and Harry is a great example of not letting physical issues get in the way of achieving what you want.

“He has now started school and I’m sure he will continue to make great progress.

“World Cerebral Palsy Day is a great way of raising awareness of the condition. Harry’s story outlines that disability need not be a barrier and how people can flourish with the correct treatment.”