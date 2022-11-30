The Dental Architect, located on Wellington Street, landed the UK Practice of the Year award at the 2022 edition of the Dentistry Awards. Recognition also came the practice’s way at the Private Dentistry Awards, where they won Website of the Year in the north category and were highly commended for Best Practice Design and Brand in the same category.

Dr Martina Hodgson, who runs The Dental Architect, has also been recognised with two awards at Align 2022, winning Best Team and Most Transformed Team within the UK and Ireland. She also landed a Diamond Apex Award from Invisalign for being within the top one per cent of Invisalign providers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Dr Hodgson said: “My vision was to create a stunning practice where patients would feel relaxed and comfortable and our team would enjoy coming to work, all whilst providing clinical excellence at achievable prices. I’ve been blown away by the amazing response we’ve had since we opened, and I can’t wait to see the clinic grow from strength to strength.”

Cosmetic dentist Dr Marina Hodgson has also been recognised with two awards at Align 2022.

She is also one of the first UK dentists to have acquired a postgraduate diploma in clear aligner therapy and gain a seat on the editorial board of the Private Dentistry Magazine. Having enjoyed success herself, Dr Hodgson now mentors other women entering the field of dentistry as co-founder of Inspiring Women in Dentistry.

