The 21 top doctors surgeries in West Yorkshire where patients are happiest with their experience

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:42 BST
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 13:24 BST

These surgeries are ranked the best in the county⭐

It appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Yorkshire - as well as the West Yorkshire practices where patients are the most satisfied with their experience.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25. 

Here we reveal the GP practices in West Yorkshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

There were 323 survey forms sent out to patients at Drighlington Medical Centre in Drighlington. The response rate was 41%, with 130 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 32% said it was fairly good.

1. Drighlington Medical Centre - Drighlington

There were 253 survey forms sent out to patients at Baildon Medical Practice in Baildon. The response rate was 47%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 76% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good.

2. Baildon Medical Practice - Baildon

There were 283 survey forms sent out to patients at Longroyde Surgery in Rastrick, Brighouse. The response rate was 42%, with 119 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 76% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good.

3. Longroyde Surgery - Rastrick, Brighouse

There were 350 survey forms sent out to patients at The Greenway Medical Practice in Greenside, Cleckheaton. The response rate was 31%, with 107 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good.

4. The Greenway Medical Practice - Greenside, Cleckheaton

There were 408 survey forms sent out to patients at Cherry Tree Surgery in Batley. The response rate was 28%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good.

5. Cherry Tree Surgery - Batley

There were 327 survey forms sent out to patients at Dearne Valley Health Centre in Scissett. The response rate was 35%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good.

6. Dearne Valley Health Centre - Scissett

