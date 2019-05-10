The 10 best and worst hospitals in Leeds according to the CQC

Hospitals are judged on how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led they are. They can either be graded Outstanding, Good, Requiring Improvement or Inadequate.

1. 1. Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital - Outstanding Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Outstanding'Well-led: Good Google other Buy a Photo

2. 2. Leeds Dental Institute - Outstanding Safe: Good'Effective: Outstanding'Caring: Good'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Outstanding jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Spire Leeds Hospital - Good Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Good Google other Buy a Photo

4. St Mary's Hospital - Good Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Good Google other Buy a Photo

View more