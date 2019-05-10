The 10 best and worst hospitals in Leeds according to the CQC
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has revealed the best hospitals in Leeds and the ones that require improvement.
Hospitals are judged on how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led they are. They can either be graded Outstanding, Good, Requiring Improvement or Inadequate.
1. 1. Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital - Outstanding
Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Outstanding'Well-led: Good
2. 2. Leeds Dental Institute - Outstanding
Safe: Good'Effective: Outstanding'Caring: Good'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Outstanding
3. Spire Leeds Hospital - Good
Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Good
4. St Mary's Hospital - Good
Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Good
