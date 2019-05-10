The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has revealed the best hospitals in Leeds and the ones that require improvement.

The 10 best and worst hospitals in Leeds according to the CQC

Hospitals are judged on how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led they are. They can either be graded Outstanding, Good, Requiring Improvement or Inadequate.

Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Outstanding'Well-led: Good

1. 1. Nuffield Health Leeds Hospital - Outstanding

Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Outstanding'Well-led: Good
Safe: Good'Effective: Outstanding'Caring: Good'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Outstanding

2. 2. Leeds Dental Institute - Outstanding

Safe: Good'Effective: Outstanding'Caring: Good'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Outstanding
Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Good

3. Spire Leeds Hospital - Good

Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Good
Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Good

4. St Mary's Hospital - Good

Safe: Good'Effective: Good'Caring: Outstanding'Responsive: Good'Well-led: Good
