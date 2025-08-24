Alex Warren, manager at Rudy's Headlingley, ran 100 miles to honour teen who died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. | Brain Tumour Research

When 17-year-old William Low lost his life to a brain tumour, his courage didn’t end with him — it lit a spark that continues to burn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight years on, that spark is driving a 100-mile ultramarathon from Leeds to Liverpool, where every mile is powered by his story.

As Childhood Cancer Awareness Month approaches, William’s legacy lives on through The William Low Trust, funding pioneering research into paediatric brain tumours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the friendship that carried Will through his toughest days, Leeds restaurant manager Alex Warren laced up his trainers for an epic run from Headingley to Liverpool — proving that even the hardest journeys can be fuelled by love, loyalty and the will to make a difference.

William Low, who died aged 17, after a lengthy battle since his diagnosis aged five. | Brain Tumour Research

Mr Warren, who heads up Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana, took on the challenge after one of his staff Louis George, who studied music at Leeds University, suggested they raise funds for the charity set up in memory of their best friend William.

Having run ultra-marathons before, but never more than 100km, Mr Warren, 30, set out from Rudy’s in Headingley to complete the ultra-marathon in under 24 hours.

I was kept going knowing that it was nothing compared to what brain tumour patients and their families go through Alex Warren, manager at Rudy's Headlingley

He said: “I'd rigorously planned the route, the food, the rest stops and pretty much every worst-case scenario.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, nothing could've prepared me for picking up a knee strain around 30km in and progressively struggling through the vast majority of the run. I didn’t fully appreciate how far 100 miles is.

“I was kept going knowing that it was nothing compared to what brain tumour patients and their families go through.

“Having the support of my friends and family, and the Low family waiting at the end, meant there was no option but to complete the distance, despite everything inside me telling me to stop.

Alex Warren celebrating after completing his 100 mile run for Brain Tumour Research. | Brain Tumour Research.

“I was very grateful that Will’s family had stayed on to congratulate me and want to also thank the friends who ran with me on different stages, including David Shires, who was alongside me for the last 12 hours.

“Without his encouragement, I’m not sure I’d have made it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Knowles, CEO of Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are indebted to The William Low Trust for their incredible contribution towards funding the vital research being conducted at Queen Mary University of London.

“The team of scientists there is carrying out game-changing research which we are hopeful will lead to significant improvements in the care brain tumour patients receive and ultimately, find a cure for brain tumours. Will’s family should be truly proud of the legacy they are creating in his memory.”

To donate to Mr Warrens’ fundraising for The William Low Trust, go to www.justgiving.com/page/alex-warren-leeds-liverpool-run