Teen’s legacy inspires 100-mile Leeds to Liverpool run for Brain Tumour Research
Eight years on, that spark is driving a 100-mile ultramarathon from Leeds to Liverpool, where every mile is powered by his story.
As Childhood Cancer Awareness Month approaches, William’s legacy lives on through The William Low Trust, funding pioneering research into paediatric brain tumours.
Inspired by the friendship that carried Will through his toughest days, Leeds restaurant manager Alex Warren laced up his trainers for an epic run from Headingley to Liverpool — proving that even the hardest journeys can be fuelled by love, loyalty and the will to make a difference.
Mr Warren, who heads up Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana, took on the challenge after one of his staff Louis George, who studied music at Leeds University, suggested they raise funds for the charity set up in memory of their best friend William.
Having run ultra-marathons before, but never more than 100km, Mr Warren, 30, set out from Rudy’s in Headingley to complete the ultra-marathon in under 24 hours.
I was kept going knowing that it was nothing compared to what brain tumour patients and their families go through
He said: “I'd rigorously planned the route, the food, the rest stops and pretty much every worst-case scenario.
“However, nothing could've prepared me for picking up a knee strain around 30km in and progressively struggling through the vast majority of the run. I didn’t fully appreciate how far 100 miles is.
“I was kept going knowing that it was nothing compared to what brain tumour patients and their families go through.
“Having the support of my friends and family, and the Low family waiting at the end, meant there was no option but to complete the distance, despite everything inside me telling me to stop.
“I was very grateful that Will’s family had stayed on to congratulate me and want to also thank the friends who ran with me on different stages, including David Shires, who was alongside me for the last 12 hours.
“Without his encouragement, I’m not sure I’d have made it.”
Dan Knowles, CEO of Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are indebted to The William Low Trust for their incredible contribution towards funding the vital research being conducted at Queen Mary University of London.
“The team of scientists there is carrying out game-changing research which we are hopeful will lead to significant improvements in the care brain tumour patients receive and ultimately, find a cure for brain tumours. Will’s family should be truly proud of the legacy they are creating in his memory.”
To donate to Mr Warrens’ fundraising for The William Low Trust, go to www.justgiving.com/page/alex-warren-leeds-liverpool-run