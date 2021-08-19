Teenagers aged 16 and 17 can now get their Covid vaccine in Leeds

Following the recent recommendations from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the local NHS has been working with partners to ensure all 16 and 17-year-olds can get vaccinated as quickly and as easily as possible.

To get your jab, you can either visit one of the walk in services that are able to jab 16 and 17-year-olds or wait to be contacted by your GP, the NHS said.

Starting on Thursday August 19, centres offering walk-in appointments for 16 and 17-year-olds this week include the Leeds vaccination centre at Elland Road (Bobby Collins Way, Leeds, LS11 0EB) and the Woodsley Multifaith Community Centre, (64 Woodsley Road, Leeds, LS3 1DU).

Covid vaccine

Some GP practices will also be offering vaccinations and are contacting people to arrange appointments.

Teens have been told to wait to be invited rather than contacting their practice.

Sam Prince, who leads the COVID-19 Vaccination programme for Leeds, said there has been an incredible response to the vaccination programme so far and that she would encourage all young people to get their jab as soon as possible.

She said: “As young people prepare for their next steps, head to college, university or into their first full-time jobs, it is vital they get protection from coronavirus by getting their vaccine in line with updated guidance.

“It’s been a difficult 15 months for many people, and particularly hard for young people who’ve missed out on so many things that are part of their normal social life.

"Having the jab means that you and your loved-ones are better protected against the virus.

"And whether you are out and about enjoying your summer break before classes start or starting a new job it has never been easier to get your vaccine.”

In line with JCVI guidance, 16 and 17-year-olds will be vaccinated with a single dose of Pfizer vaccine.

Children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to COVID because they have specific underlying health conditions or who live with adults who are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus are also being contacted by the NHS and invited for their vaccine. Parents and carers of children should wait to be contacted either by their GP or specialist hospital team.

Anyone 18 or over can also use the site finder to find a local walk-in service or book an appointment using the National Booking Service at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination

Dates and times are available at www.leedsccg.nhs.uk/covid-19-vaccine-information/walk-in-clinics/ You do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number.