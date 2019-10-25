Teenage campaigner from West Yorkshire set to win model competition thanks to golden ticket

Chloe-Elizabeth Elliott, 16, has rapidly become a teenage spokeswoman for endometriosis, though short films on her YouTube channel and social media pages.

She shares her story as she bares the unsightly scars caused by her painful condition with pride, in a bid to inspire others, as she offers advice and support to those suffering.

She was named a winner of the Miss South Yorkshire beauty pageant and is now through to the Supermodel England finals, to be held in Barnsley on 9 November.

Chloe-Elizabeth, who is 5ft 3ins tall, said: “Although I am struggling with my health and at times have to use a wheelchair and cannot get out of bed due to the cold weather, I am absolutely delighted to have made it this far in the competition.

“I won an extra place and somehow received a golden ticket through to the finals, in part due to my campaigning for endometriosis, which the judges were impressed by.”

She said if she wins a national title, she could go through to the international finals: “I really want to use this opportunity to spread the word about endometriosis.”

Now the beauty therapy student from Carleton, in Pontefract, who has suffered with the condition for eight years, is building up a cult following from fans who applaud her bravery.

"It is crippling and debilitating. I once collapsed in school, while I was having my exams and taken to hospital after fainting. The effects are really scary,” she said.

She began struggling with symptoms at the age of eight, just before her periods started: "There are people who have been told they can't have children - that's usually how they find out, when they are having fertility problems.

"I don't know if I will be able to have children. It's one of the things I will have to deal with.”

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis, although it affects one in 10 women, is little talked about. It sees cells like those in the lining of the womb found elsewhere in the body.

It is a chronic and debilitating condition that causes painful or heavy periods. It can also lead to infertility, fatigue and bowel and bladder problems.