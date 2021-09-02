Sue Ryder announces Walk to Remember will take place during October and urges residents to take part

Sue Ryder is calling on residents in Leeds to organise a Walk to Remember,

Sue Ryder is hoping that local people will lace up their trainers and head out on their own Walk to Remember - doing 5k, 10k or a distance of their choice - on any day during October.

The month approaches as the charity unveils its latest research showing more than half of the British public (54%) think that remembrance events help them grieve.

More than two thirds of people (71%) have a special place they visit to remember someone who has died, Sue Ryder said.

People in Leeds are being urged to put their best foot forward and join healthcare charity Sue Ryder for its Walk to Remember next month, to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.

Sue Ryder is calling on residents in Leeds to organise a Walk to Remember, either alone or with friends or family, to visit their special place and celebrate the life of the person that has died while raising vital funds.

Sue Ryder is encouraging the public to get involved in Walk to Remember to raise vital funds for the charity and remember someone who has died.

People can sign up to walk 5k, 10k or any distance they can manage and create a route that incorporates their ‘special place’ – wherever that may be.

The money raised by taking part in Walk to Remember will go towards Sue Ryder’s vital palliative, neurological and bereavement support.

Bianca Neumann, Head of Bereavement at Sue Ryder, said: "We all deal with grief in very different ways. Some of us may want to remember someone who has died on our own at a special place, while others may take comfort in being with other people.

"Walk to Remember is a great fundraising event that allows supporters to walk in memory of someone who has died and do what works for them and their own personal journey through grief, whilst raising vital funds for Sue Ryder."

Caroline Graham, Director of Fundraising at Sue Ryder, said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people have had to grieve alone this year. Walk to Remember is an incredibly special fundraising event that allows supporters to raise vital funds, whilst also helping us grieve by coming together and talking about our loved ones who are no longer with us.

“The money raised by taking part in Walk to Remember will enable us to continue to provide compassionate and expert palliative, neurological and bereavement support.”

To sign up for the walk, visit www.sueryder.org/walkwithus