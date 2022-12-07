Leeds has recorded the second highest number of scarlet fever cases in England and Wales, new Government figures show.

Scarlet fever is caused by the Strep A bacteria which can, in rare cases, enter the bloodstream and cause the potentially deadly infection called invasive Group A Strep. In recent weeks, cases in the UK have been far higher than usual at at this time of year, with a number of deaths from invasive Strep A diagnosis in children under 10.

Parents in Leeds and across West Yorkshire have been urged to look out for symptoms of Group A Streptococcus in children. Symptoms include sore throat, headache, fever and a fine, pinkish or red body rash.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows how many cases of scarlet fever were recorded across England and Wales in the week to December 4. Leeds recorded the second highest number of all local authority areas – behind only the Isle of Wight.

Here is a breakdown of every scarlet fever case recorded in Leeds and across Yorkshire in the seven days.

1. Every scarlet fever case in Yorkshire Here is the location of every case of scarlet fever recorded in Yorkshire in the week to December 4, the latest available Government figures.

2. Leeds There were 22 cases of scarlet fever recorded in Leeds - the second highest in England and Wales

3. East Riding of Yorkshire There were six cases of scarlet fever in the East Riding of Yorkshire

4. Bradford There were five cases in Bradford