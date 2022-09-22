St Anne's Community Services - Rockhaven. (Picture Tony Johnson)

St Anne's Community Services - Rockhaven, in Horsforth, looks after up to seven residents at a time, who have learning disabilities or autism.

Care Quality Commission Inspectors spoke highly of the care received by those living in the facility, as well as good conditions for those working there.

It also outlined instances of staff taking residents out for day trips, such as one person with an interest in planes being taken to watch them take off and land near the airport.

The home, situated in Batchelor Lane, provides 24-hour nursing and personal care to up to seven people.

In the report, published following an inspection in July, inspectors said the home was making sure visitors and residents were being kept away from possible infections, and that systems were in place to ensure residents were safe.

It added: “The provider had systems in place to protect people from the risk of abuse and avoidable harm. Staff were aware of how to report concerns and felt comfortable doing so.

“The service had an open and transparent culture. The manager raised safeguarding alerts when required, internally to the senior management team and externally to the local authority.”

The report quoted one staff member as saying: "If I had to, I would report something, although I have never had to before, nothing here has ever needed it."

A resident’s relative said: "If I had to raise any concerns, I could speak to anyone and feel listened to."

The report said there were “enough staff to meet people's needs”, adding that they were “trained and knowledgeable about people's preferences and how to support them”.

Relatives of residents were also positive about staff in the service.

One said: "They've been really good, they have learnt to understand and taken the time with them."

The report gave one example of a person living in the home who had an interest in aeroplanes, so was taken to watch them at a café close to Leeds Bradford Airport.

“Staff were motivated by and proud of the service,” it added. “They told us they felt valued and were well supported.