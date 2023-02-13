Six Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS job vacancies including as a spinal surgery consultant
New job openings have become available at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, including one as a spinal surgery consultant.
Other exciting opportunities include as a Charge Nurse and Dietitian.
Leeds General Infirmary – Consultant in Spinal Surgery
The elective practice will focus on complex spinal surgery including adult degenerative/deformity and paediatric deformity.
Candidates are expected to have fellowship level experience of all facets of spinal surgery including paediatric deformity and, have undertaken dedicated post CCT complex spinal fellowship training.
Leeds General Infirmary – Consultant in Neurosurgery
Applicants should have established skills in Neurooncological Surgery and a recognised Fellowship in Neurooncology is desirable.
Excellent communication and team-working skills, a strong commitment to undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and a research interest are desirable. Participation in service development is essential.
Leeds General Infirmary – Charge Nurse
The successful applicant will join the experienced, committed and dynamic clinical team as one of the departments senior nurses and they are looking for a candidate that is looking for a new challenge or to progress their career.
Candidate will have clinical experience within paediatric oncology and/or haematology, and will have worked previously in Band 6 or 7 roles within the speciality.
St James's Hospital – Dietitian
They are looking for a motivated, enthusiastic Dietitian with excellent communication and team working skills, to work as an integral member of their team.
You will be responsible for providing highly specialist nutritional assessment and advice to surgical and non-surgical oncology Head & Neck patients.
St James's Hospital – Clinical Support Worker
The jobholder will be actively involved in providing direct and indirect compassionate care for patients in support of and supervised by a registered practitioner.
They will assist in the overall implementation of care as part of the multi professional team and is expected to deliver and maintain high standards of acute and planned care.
St James's Hospital – Senior Clinical Psychologist
The successful candidate would work within the dedicated and thriving Cancer Psychology Service and engage with the wider multi-disciplinary Oncology services, who value the contribution of Clinical Health Psychology.
The Cancer Psychology Service is continually developing and there are many creative and innovative opportunities for the post-holder to help the Cancer Psychology Service meet the needs of the Adult Oncology Service and its patients.