Shortlist of 'amazing' nominees revealed for Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards 2019
Superb, amazing unbelievable - just some of the ways the Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards judging panel described our shortlisted nominees.
They come from all areas of the health, public and voluntary sectors but what unites them is the way they have made a real and lasting impact on another person's life.
Through their commitment, dedication and innovation, they have inspired those around them and made life better for those who needed their help.
Today we reveal our shortlist after our judges completed the difficult task of choosing which of the many worth nominees most deserved to be invited to our awards celebration next month.
YEP editor Laura Collins said: "This shortlist really showcases the extraordinary actions that seemingly ordinary people across Leeds carry out every single day, be that on our hospital wards, in our general surgeries or for their own family members.
"It just reminds you what a great city Leeds is - and that it is the people who live and work here that make it so special."
Our other judges included Coun Helen Hayden, who chairs Leeds City Council’s adults, health and active lifestyles scrutiny board; Healthwatch Leeds chief executive Hannah Davies, and trainee GP Hannah Barham-Brown, a disability campaigner who is also an active member of the British Medical Association.
Coun Hayden said: "It's been a real privilege to be involved with recognising people who are doing such incredible work. They are creating at Leeds that we would all want to live in."
Rounding off this year's panel was Russ Piper, chief executive of main awards sponsor Sovereign Health Care.
He said: "It's a fantastic way to support the health heroes of Leeds and the wider region - and the winners and shortlisted nominees were decided in an open, compromising style that people in Westminster could learn by!"
The winners across each of the 11 categories will be revealed during an awards afternoon held at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium on Friday, December 6.
Hosted by BBC Look North's Harry Gration, the celebrations will include an exclusive tour of the stadium and a drinks reception kindly sponsored by the new alcohol-free spirit Amplify.
Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards 2019 shortlist
The judges have shortlisted the following nominees from all the nominations that were received.
Midwife/Midwife Team of the Year
Delivery Suite Teams, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Nada Abdul, Haamla service midwife, City of Sanctuary Maternity Stream
Twins and Multiple Midwife Team, St James’ Hospital
Therapist of the Year
Emma Beaglehole, paediatric physiotherapist, Leeds General Infirmary
Chris Duffy, clinical lead of outpatient physiotherapy and sports medicine centre, Spire Leeds hospital
Laura Smith, play leader, Leeds Children’s Hospital
Emergency Response Worker of the Year
Lofthouse Surgery and the Manse Surgery
PCSO Nick Smith, Leeds District
Mental Health and Wellbeing Award
sponsored by Sovereign Health Care
0-19 Public Health Integrated Nursing Service, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust
Dr Jason Miller, clinical psychologist, Wortley Beck Health Centre
Paul Butler, community mental health nurse, Personality Disorder Unit
Stephanie Smithson, care coordinator, Leeds Personality Disorder Managed Clinical Network
Community Healthcare Award
sponsored by Aire Logic Limited
Barca Outreach Support Team, Barca Leeds
Elaine Gallagher, Outreach Coordinator, Spectrum Community Health CIC
Integrated Complex and Additional Needs Team, Wortley Beck Health Centre
Meanwood Integrated Team, Rutland Lodge Health Centre
Second Chance Headway Centre
Carer of the Year
Courtney and Joanne Durrans
Melanie Moore
Tom Hart, healthcare assistant, Ward L15, Leeds General Infirmary
Volunteer of the Year
Jenny Wilkinson, Martin House Hospice
Maggie’s Yorkshire Campaign Board
Steven Hudson, St John Ambulance
Stuart Yarker, Yorkshire Ambulance Service
Nurse of the Year
sponsored by Gama Healthcare
Alison Steadman, Spire Hospital Leeds
Debbie Hale, matron of digital and informatics team and clinical safety officer, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust
Emma Williams, Leeds School Immunisation Team
Rebecca Chege, clinical service manager for urgent care, Shakespeare Walk-In Centre
Doctor of the Year
sponsored by Nova Health Care
Dr Allan Johnston, consultant psychiatrist, Spire Hospital Leeds
Dr Joanna Thomas, community specialist paediatrician, Wortley Beck Health Centre
Dr Mohammed Sattar, Chandos Medical Centre
Sam Volens, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Young healthcare hero
Daniel Morton
Jack Smith
Tabitha Wood
Unsung hero
Kirsty Walton, KW Fitness
Lauren Bond, domestic, Ward 51, Leeds Children’s Hospital
Pre-assessment team, L1 Bexley Wing, St James’ Hospital
Surinder Sapal, advanced practitioner radiographer, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust