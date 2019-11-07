Shortlist of 'amazing' nominees revealed for Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards 2019

They come from all areas of the health, public and voluntary sectors but what unites them is the way they have made a real and lasting impact on another person's life.

Through their commitment, dedication and innovation, they have inspired those around them and made life better for those who needed their help.

From left, judgesCoun Helen Hayden, Hannah Davies,Dr Hannah Barham-Brown, Russ Piper and Laura Collins. Picture: James Hardisty

Today we reveal our shortlist after our judges completed the difficult task of choosing which of the many worth nominees most deserved to be invited to our awards celebration next month.

YEP editor Laura Collins said: "This shortlist really showcases the extraordinary actions that seemingly ordinary people across Leeds carry out every single day, be that on our hospital wards, in our general surgeries or for their own family members.

"It just reminds you what a great city Leeds is - and that it is the people who live and work here that make it so special."

Our other judges included Coun Helen Hayden, who chairs Leeds City Council’s adults, health and active lifestyles scrutiny board; Healthwatch Leeds chief executive Hannah Davies, and trainee GP Hannah Barham-Brown, a disability campaigner who is also an active member of the British Medical Association.

The judging panel were tasked with choosing our shortlisted nominees and winners across 11 categories. Picture: James Hardisty

Coun Hayden said: "It's been a real privilege to be involved with recognising people who are doing such incredible work. They are creating at Leeds that we would all want to live in."

Rounding off this year's panel was Russ Piper, chief executive of main awards sponsor Sovereign Health Care.

He said: "It's a fantastic way to support the health heroes of Leeds and the wider region - and the winners and shortlisted nominees were decided in an open, compromising style that people in Westminster could learn by!"

The winners across each of the 11 categories will be revealed during an awards afternoon held at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium on Friday, December 6.

Hosted by BBC Look North's Harry Gration, the celebrations will include an exclusive tour of the stadium and a drinks reception kindly sponsored by the new alcohol-free spirit Amplify.

Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards 2019 shortlist

The judges have shortlisted the following nominees from all the nominations that were received.

Midwife/Midwife Team of the Year

Delivery Suite Teams, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Nada Abdul, Haamla service midwife, City of Sanctuary Maternity Stream

Twins and Multiple Midwife Team, St James’ Hospital

Therapist of the Year

Emma Beaglehole, paediatric physiotherapist, Leeds General Infirmary

Chris Duffy, clinical lead of outpatient physiotherapy and sports medicine centre, Spire Leeds hospital

Laura Smith, play leader, Leeds Children’s Hospital

Emergency Response Worker of the Year

Lofthouse Surgery and the Manse Surgery

PCSO Nick Smith, Leeds District

Mental Health and Wellbeing Award

sponsored by Sovereign Health Care

0-19 Public Health Integrated Nursing Service, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust

Dr Jason Miller, clinical psychologist, Wortley Beck Health Centre

Paul Butler, community mental health nurse, Personality Disorder Unit

Stephanie Smithson, care coordinator, Leeds Personality Disorder Managed Clinical Network

Community Healthcare Award

sponsored by Aire Logic Limited

Barca Outreach Support Team, Barca Leeds

Elaine Gallagher, Outreach Coordinator, Spectrum Community Health CIC

Integrated Complex and Additional Needs Team, Wortley Beck Health Centre

Meanwood Integrated Team, Rutland Lodge Health Centre

Second Chance Headway Centre

Carer of the Year

Courtney and Joanne Durrans

Melanie Moore

Tom Hart, healthcare assistant, Ward L15, Leeds General Infirmary

Volunteer of the Year

Jenny Wilkinson, Martin House Hospice

Maggie’s Yorkshire Campaign Board

Steven Hudson, St John Ambulance

Stuart Yarker, Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Nurse of the Year

sponsored by Gama Healthcare

Alison Steadman, Spire Hospital Leeds

Debbie Hale, matron of digital and informatics team and clinical safety officer, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust

Emma Williams, Leeds School Immunisation Team

Rebecca Chege, clinical service manager for urgent care, Shakespeare Walk-In Centre

Doctor of the Year

sponsored by Nova Health Care

Dr Allan Johnston, consultant psychiatrist, Spire Hospital Leeds

Dr Joanna Thomas, community specialist paediatrician, Wortley Beck Health Centre

Dr Mohammed Sattar, Chandos Medical Centre

Sam Volens, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary

Young healthcare hero

Daniel Morton

Jack Smith

Tabitha Wood

Unsung hero

Kirsty Walton, KW Fitness

Lauren Bond, domestic, Ward 51, Leeds Children’s Hospital

Pre-assessment team, L1 Bexley Wing, St James’ Hospital