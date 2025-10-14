For Rachel Lee, every single kick, every little heartbeat and every tiny cry from her Rainbow baby is nothing short of a miracle.

After enduring unimaginable loss, the Castleford mum finally holds her precious baby girl in her arms - Nadya-Lou.

And her name is even more beautiful. It’s a tribute to the doctor who stood by her side during the darkest time of her life offering her hope, compassion and a shoulder to cry on.

Rachel and her partner Ben sadly know all too well the devastating heartbreak of multiple pregnancy losses.

They endured a miscarriage at seven weeks, the stillbirth of their daughter Willow-Linda at 38 weeks, and two further miscarriages - one at six weeks and another at 12 weeks, whom they named Taylor- Steven.

Their journey was marked by grief and uncertainty, but also moments of compassion and care that left a lasting impression - particularly the support they received from Nadya Begum, a doctor working at Pinderfields Hospital at that time.

The rainbow baby was named after Dr Nadya Begum, a doctor working at Pinderfields Hospital at that time. | Scott Merrylees

Rachael said: “Our daughter Willow-Linda was born via emergency C-section due to a reduction in foetal movements.

“I had been admitted with slightly high blood pressure, and she was lying transverse. Ben was working nights and I was taken in alone.

“I had just booked the C-section, and 12 hours later, things changed. Nadya was the one who made the call to deliver and stayed with me the whole time while Ben was being contacted.

“Nothing can prepare you for hearing that your baby has no heartbeat. I was in complete shock.

“Nadya stayed right by my side, talking to me, reassuring me, and helping me stay calm. I remember her saying, ‘Ben is on his way - you’ll see him soon, and you’ll see your daughter.’ She was my anchor in the worst moment of my life.”

Following Willow-Linda’s birth, the family were given two days with her in a private bereavement suite. The compassionate care they received during that time left a lasting impression.

“I kept saying how amazing Nadya was,” Rachael continued. “I didn’t know her name at the time but when I asked the midwife, and she told us, Ben and I looked at each other and said, ‘That’s what we’ll call our next daughter.’ It was never a question.”

Being there with you, in one of your darkest, heaviest hours was not just part of my duty - it was an act of shared understanding from mother to mother Dr Nadya Begum

When Nadya visited the family afterwards, they asked her permission to name a future child in her honour. She wrote the spelling in their memory book, which they now treasure.

The couple’s daughter Nadya-Lou was born via planned caesarean section.

“It was a pregnancy filled with fear and anxiety,” said Rachael. “But we had incredible care from the team at Pinderfields during my pregnancy and after birth and I was closely monitored. We didn’t know the baby’s gender, but the whole time, she was always going to be Nadya-Lou. When she arrived, Ben got to tell me we were right - she was a girl. Then I said, ‘We have a Nadya-Lou.’ We both laughed through the tears.”

Now safely at home, Rachael says their daughter has brought light and joy back into their lives.

She added: “Ben is the most amazing dad. We’ve been through the worst, but Nadya-Lou has given us hope again. We carry all of our babies with us, every day, and now we’re soaking up every moment of this new chapter.”

Dr Nadya Begum was deeply touched to learn that Rachael had welcomed a healthy baby girl and named her in her honour. She said: “Some moments in life bind us in ways words can never describe.

“Being there with you, in one of your darkest, heaviest hours was not just part of my duty - it was an act of shared understanding from mother to mother.

“I will carry the memory of Willow-Linda always and the honour of Nadya-Lou’s name being tied to mine humbles me beyond measure.

“Your quiet strength that carried you through your pain will stay with me forever.”