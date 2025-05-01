Senior Carer and Registered Nurse Degree Apprentice shares inspiration to work in social care on International Nurses’ Day 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Senior Carer and Registered Nurse Degree Apprentice at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home in Beeston shared his inspirational story to encourage others to consider a nursing career in the social care sector to mark International Nurses’ Day on May 12, 2025.

International Nurses’ Day is an annual event which honours the invaluable contribution of nurses across the world and coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The theme for this year’s International Nurses’ Day is ‘Our Nurses. Our future. Caring for Nurses strengthens economies’ which emphasises the critical role Nurses play not only in healthcare but also in the broader economic wellbeing of societies. It highlights the importance of investing in the nursing workforce to ensure resilient health systems and sustainable development.

Daniel Tabe, aged 60, a Senior Carer and Registered Nurse Degree Apprentice at Silverwood Care Home has always had an interest in helping others from a young age. Daniel’s career journey in social care began whilst he was still at school and during the holidays, Daniel would accompany his mother to a hospital where she used to work as a midwife and his father as an Administrator.

Daniel spent his time serving meals to the vulnerable and sick in hospital whilst listening to their stories and struggles about their conditions. Daniel recalls this being very instrumental in transforming him into the person he is today, changing him into a compassionate, empathetic and active listener.

Daniel’s job in the hospital opened his eyes to the challenges faced by the vulnerable and sick, and Daniel decided he wanted to be part of the solution. At the hospital, Daniel observed the crucial role that Nurses play in providing care and emotional support to patients, which led him to pursue a career in social care after leaving school.

Daniel joined Silverwood Care Home in April 2018 as a Carer, later advancing to a Night Senior Carer after earning his Level 2 Adult Care Worker Apprenticeship (Merit) and Level 3 Lead Adult Care Worker Apprenticeship (Distinction) through Lifetime Training and HC-One.

Daniel finds fulfilment in supporting and advocating for individuals, enhancing their wellbeing, using his empathy and skills. He views social care as a rewarding career and is pursuing his ambition to become a Registered Nurse, starting his Degree Apprenticeship with HC-One and the Open University in October 2023.

He values nursing’s diverse opportunities for growth and development. Once complete, he will join Silverwood’s nursing team. With a caring nature and personal experience from looking after his own Grandparents, Daniel treats residents with empathy and support.

Following moving to the UK from France in November 2017 with no formal qualifications, he has built a career through determination. As a Senior Carer at Silverwood, he leads his team, collaborates with the Registered Nurse and Home Manager to create plans and ensures residents feel secure, dignified, and independent, continually striving to excel in his role.

Daniel Tabe, Senior Carer and Registered Nurse Degree Apprentice at Silverwood Care Home, said:“Reflecting on my career journey, every day comes with new challenges but the smiles of those vulnerable individuals in my care remind me of why I chose to follow this career path.

“It is an ongoing journey with lots of learning, growth and a steady belief in the power of compassion and empathy.

“I would encourage anyone considering a nursing career in social care to go for it including anyone thinking about completing an apprenticeship. The decision to complete an apprenticeship will open many doors for you on your way to excellence in your career.”

Kelly Smith, Head of Nursing & Practice Development at HC-One, stated: “International Nurses’ Day is a great moment to reflect on the immense contribution that Nurses make in the social care sector.

“At HC-One we’re always looking at how we can further support our nursing colleagues and provide them with even more opportunities to learn and progress in their careers, encouraging them to reach their full potential be that through apprenticeships, preceptorships or leadership programmes.

“I am extremely proud of what Daniel and our other nursing colleagues have achieved and of the difference they make to residents’ lives.”

For more information on nursing career opportunities at HC-One homes in your area visit https://apply.hc-one.co.uk/