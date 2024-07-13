Seacroft Hospital given green light for extension in boost for patients access to scans and tests in Leeds
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust drew up plans for the facility, which will be part of a Community Diagnostic Centre at the hospital.
The project is designed to give patients quicker access to scans and tests without having to travel to a major hospital.
A single-storey extension at the York Road hospital will house permanent CT scanner to help upgrade radiology services.
Another scanner, funded by National Institute for Health and Care Research, will be used for research projects.
Craige Richardson, director of estates and facilities at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “We’re pleased to have secured planning approval to enhance current services within the radiology department at Seacroft Hospital.
“It is expected that the works will cause minimal disruption to the site, retaining familiar access for patients from the front of the building, and that the upgrade will have an invaluable impact on the local community and the NHS services in the area.”
Leeds City Council approved a planning application for a CT scanning room and control room at the hospital.
A planning report by the trust’s architects said the project was supported by people living nearby.
It said: “This is supported by the wide number of positive comments that have been received from both the public, local health providers and the hospital trust who are to provide the scanner to serve the clinical needs of the population of Seacroft.”
