Safari adventure just the tonic at rehab in Africa

King of the jungle rehab treatment at White River Manor

Now you can now be treated like the king of the jungle with luxury rehab including wildlife safaris in South Africa.

Interacting with elephants, horse riding and mountain biking runs alongside counselling and traditional therapies at the luxury White River Manor.

White River Manor offers another world to the usual rehabilitation centres back home and an is affordable upmarket alternative, say owners.

Located in the picturesque town of White River, in Mpumalanga Province, White River Manor is the gateway to the iconic Kruger National Park, the Greater Kruger and the famous Panorama Route.

It is in a lush, fertile corner of South Africa with a magical tropical climate.

The benefits of receiving luxury rehabilitation in South Africa

Welcome to White River Manor

With luxury rehab, state-of-the-art addiction treatment and cutting-edge therapeutic techniques, visitors are promised the best possible place to achieve long-term sobriety and a fulfilling life.

At WRM luxury rehab, the skilled multi-disciplinary team and caring staff all have the same goal: to help guests find balance so they can begin the process of re-establishing harmony between their physical, mental, and spiritual selves.

Privacy, exclusivity, and fine accommodations are all in one place

The 100-year-old garden, with its large and artistically decorated private suites, is built to ensure a stay at WRM in Mpumalanga will be one to remember. The facility offers a variety of luxury amenities including Wi-Fi to stay in touch with loved ones and colleagues.

White River Manor offering luxury rehab with safari adventures

Options are available to begin the recovery process in style.

The most luxurious choice available is the Manor Suite, which is a self-contained villa with an open floor plan, a private bathroom, an outdoor shower, and a private garden with a plunge pool.

The VIP Suite is opulent lodging that features a separate bedroom as well as a living area that is connected to the bedroom and features a fireplace in the centre.

It includes a private bathroom, an outdoor shower, a flat-screen TV with satellite programming, and a view of the beautiful and quiet gardens.

Standard luxury accommodation at White River Manor.

The Private Executive Villas provide luxurious suites complete with en-suite bathrooms, flat screen televisions with satellite channels, private outdoor showers, and patios with views of either a pine forest or citrus orchard.

WRM strives to heal the whole person, not just the symptoms, with an intensive therapeutic process in a unique, beautiful location.

The Private Standard room provides roomy and comfortable accommodation, with private bathroom.

Guests are also encouraged to take advantage of the amazing African climate and incredible activities during your rehabilitation.

Included in the program is a trip to the Kruger National Park, a Panoramic tour, multiple adventurous activities, such as bungee jumping and quad biking as well as a trip to the Elephant Sanctuary.

Onsite activities include mountain biking and a daily nature walk through the beautiful facility.

Adventure sports also offered as part of luxury rehab at White River Manor

The members of the WRM team are of the opinion that it is critical to strike a good balance in life.

A holistic individualised approach is tailored for each client

In order to provide a variety of treatment options as part of the bespoke program, the multidisciplinary team are highly skilled and qualified in their respective professions.

WRM vows to always provide guests with the utmost dignity and respect. It is amongst the best rehabilitation centres in the world for those with addiction and co-occurring disorders when it comes to private and executive care.

Individualised therapy plans and programs developed for individuals. Their tried-and-true therapy methods are designed to ensurer successful rehabilitation.

A little free time in the schedule, some mental space, and expert guidance from their multidisciplinary team might sometimes be all it takes for guets to get back on track.

The following is a list of some of the services they provide:

Therapeutic

Dialectical Behaviour Therapy

Cognitive Behaviour Therapy

Psychodynamic Therapy

Person-Centered Therapy

Music & Art Therapy

12-Step Programme (The Minnesota Method)

Enneagram Personality Assessment

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

Mindfulness Therapy

Purposeful Therapy

Positive Psychology

Cathartic, Process and Didactic Group Therapy

Affordability and accessibility

In terms of international and domestic addiction therapy, WRM has a number of distinct advantages.

The admissions procedures is generally far quicker than at other treatment centres due to the shorter waiting list.

Experts that are both informed and dedicated to helping others make up our team.

Luxury and exclusivity can be bought for a fraction of the price visitors often pay internationally.