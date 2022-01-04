In the four months since Leeds Hospitals Charity launched its appeal for the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND), more than £1.3m has been donated.

Among its biggest champions have been former Leeds Rhinos star Rob and his family, who have worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds for MND support and research following his diagnosis with the incurable condition in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob and Lindsey Burrow are spearheading the fundraising appeal by Leeds Hospitals Charity. Picture: Steve Riding

Their hope is that he can be there to see the opening of the centre, which he wants to be “calming and tranquil sanctuary” for patients and their loved ones.

The Yorkshire Evening Post also joined the efforts last year as it teamed up with the charity for a Christmas campaign urging our readers to make a donation.

Esther Wakeman, chief executive of Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “We’ve already seen how incredibly supportive local people have been.

“Hopefully that will continue and I know there are some amazing events planned this year.”

While other MND research and treatment centres exist in the UK, the new centre in Leeds will be the first to have its design led by the holistic needs of the patient and their family, creating a supportive environment that complements the expert team providing the care.

It will serve as a flagship centre that brings together treatment, support, education and aspiration into one bespoke environment.

Ms Wakeman said: “We’re really looking forward to being in a position to put some plans in place for the centre and share them with people.

“I really think this is a project that is going to be at the heart of people’s minds, and everybody in the community is going to feel invested in this because so many people have either fundraised for it or they’ve donated towards it.”

The city’s current MND facilities in Seacroft are in early 20th century buildings which are no longer fit for purpose and not suitable for modern equipment and mobility aids.

The centre typically directly cares for 80 patients at any one time, with around 40 new referrals each year.

Most of these patients are from Leeds, with around 80 per cent being Leeds residents and 20 per cent from elsewhere in the region. Patients from the region also access the centre for neurology second opinions.

A date has not yet been set for ground to be struck on the new centre and talks to decide its exact location are ongoing, but that does not mean there is a lack of urgency for raising the necessary funds.

Ms Wakeman said: “People’s condition with motor neurone disease can deteriorate very, very quickly.

“We want to make sure it’s up and running as soon as possible so people can benefit from it.”

When the YEP launched its campaign back in November, Rob’s wife spoke about their hopes for him to be there for the centre’s opening.

Lindsey Burrow said his doctors originally thought he had one or two years left, but his health seems stable two years on.

“I don’t know how long we have got left but I would love for him to be able to open that centre because it is named after him,” she said.

“The sooner we can get this up and running the better.”

Paying tribute to Rob, who has campaigned extensively both for the new centre and for research into MND, Ms Wakeman added: “Rob is a remarkable individual, and if you look back at his playing career, he wasn’t one for the limelight.

“I think the only reason he’s happy to show us what it’s like is because he understands how that is going to help other people get diagnosed earlier.”

Their determination to see the centre get up and running is shared by Rob’s friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield, whose high-profile fundraising efforts have done so much to boost the appeal.

Donations flooded in when he ran 101 miles in 24 hours in November to raise funds for the centre, culminating in an emotional finish at the Headingley Emerald Stadium where Rob cheered him on.

His efforts raised a staggering £2.1m and counting, which has been split between the new centre and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Donations for the Rob Burrow Centre can be made via the hospitals charity's fundraising page.