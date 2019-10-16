Revealed: these are the Leeds areas with the highest and lowest rates of obesity

Using data from the government-hosted Leeds Observatory website, this is how different Leeds districts rank for obesity rates from the highest to the lowest. The data was collected in 2018 and the obesity figures are calculated against a standardised rate of 100,000 people.
1. Killingbeck and Seacroft
Killingbeck and Seacroft also have high levels of obese residents. 29,528 out of 100,000 in this area would be classed as obese.
Photo: By Chemical Engineer - Own work, (CC BY-SA 4.0)
2. Kippax and Methley
Following closely behind is Kippax and Methely, where 28,399 residents out of 100,000 would be classed as obese.
Photo: Google
3. Bramley and Stanningley
Bramley and Stanningley has the fourth highest levels of obesity in the Leeds metropolitan area.
Photo: Google
4. Cross Gates & Whinmoor
Were the population of Cross Gates and Whinmoor 100,000, 28,191 of the residents in these areas would be classed as obese.
Photo: Google
