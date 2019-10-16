Middleton Park is the Leeds district with the worst obesity problem. An average of 30,928 residents per 100,000 people are obese there.

Revealed: these are the Leeds areas with the highest and lowest rates of obesity

Obesity is increasingly prevalent across Britain - and Leeds is no exception.

By Sarah Wilson
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 14:31 pm

Using data from the government-hosted Leeds Observatory website, this is how different Leeds districts rank for obesity rates from the highest to the lowest. The data was collected in 2018 and the obesity figures are calculated against a standardised rate of 100,000 people.

1. Killingbeck and Seacroft

Killingbeck and Seacroft also have high levels of obese residents. 29,528 out of 100,000 in this area would be classed as obese.

Photo: By Chemical Engineer - Own work, (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Kippax and Methley

Following closely behind is Kippax and Methely, where 28,399 residents out of 100,000 would be classed as obese.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Bramley and Stanningley

Bramley and Stanningley has the fourth highest levels of obesity in the Leeds metropolitan area.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Cross Gates & Whinmoor

Were the population of Cross Gates and Whinmoor 100,000, 28,191 of the residents in these areas would be classed as obese.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 8