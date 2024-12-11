Revealed: 82% of York smokers have successfully quit

According to new data, released today by Haypp, 82% of smokers in York have successfully quit smoking.

New NHS data reveals that 82% of people in York who wanted to quit smoking have managed to ditch the habit

According to new data, released today by Haypp, 82% of smokers in York, who set a quit date, have successfully quit smoking so far this year. Looking at the gender split, the percentage of successful male quitters is 91% compared to slightly less for females at 78%.

The online data, view England quit smoking rates here, displays all of the areas around England based on the most recent success rate for quitting smoking, as well as government expenditure and cessation tools.

It's been a success for smokers who want to quit

In terms of funding, the total expenditure on stop smoking services for York was £51,091. This figure shows how much governmental expenditure was spent in York on quit smoking campaigns and services, equating to an average cost of £763 per successful quitter.

Quitting smoking strategies vary across the councils, but one highly successful method is encouraging smokers to switch to a less harmful nicotine product. In England, 58% of people successfully quit using a nicotine replacement therapy product, such as nicotine pouches, and 63% successfully quit using tobacco-free nicotine vapes as a quitting tool.

The top performing authorities, based on the percentage of successful quitters so far this year, are York (82%), North Yorkshire (80%), Essex (77%), Redcar and Cleveland (75%) and Stoke-on-Trent (75%).

On the other end of the scale, some of the poorer performing authorities were Hartlepool (13%), Brighton and Hove (25%), South Gloucestershire (27%), Walsall (29%) and Cumberland (31%).

Markus Lindblad, from Haypp, said: “Following UK government guidance, those who reduce the amount they smoke are more likely to stop smoking eventually. The national harm reduction strategy, including switching to alternative, less harmful nicotine products, such as nicotine pouches, has been key to the UK being one of the most successful countries in Europe in reducing the number of smokers overall.

“There are also several other possible contributing factors to these success rates, including local councils offering nicotine replacement therapy, free vape starter kits, online courses, and in person, one-to-one or group, support. All of these methods are excellent resources to help people quit smoking for good.”

For more information and guidance on how to quit, please visit https://www.haypp.com/uk/nicopedia/success-rates-of-stop-smoking-services/.