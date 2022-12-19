He did the same when a second letter was sent to outline that as someone over the age of 55 who smoked and had a history of cancer in his family, he should be checked. After a third letter was sent and he had a conversation with his wife, Richard decided to get looked at. He believes that decision was a life-saving one.

Richard, 59, said: "Was I interested in going and having a lung health check? I did what most people do with these things, I've got a busy life so I ignored it. Then, in August, they sent me a reminder and I ignored it again. They sent me another one at the beginning of September 2019 and this time I talked to my wife about it. She said I had nothing to lose and that I might as well go along and do it.”

The letters were inviting him for a CT scan as part of an initiative aimed at diagnosing lung cancer early, when it is easier to treat. Richard, now a retired deputy head teacher, said: “My wife came with me and brought her notepad because if you think you are going to get bad news, it can all become a bit of a blur, a bit foggy. We wanted to know what was going on. They said after the first scan they had seen some lung inflammation, and what I think was some mild emphysema. They also said there was a 12mm dot on the right lung alone and that the bigger the nodule, the more likely it was to be cancer.”

Richard is now keen to encourage others to follow suit and willingly undergo screening if asked.

Richard had not picked up on any lung cancer symptoms himself but after being assessed by the project team, was given the news he feared – he did indeed have lung cancer. He explained: “You feel very numb. It's very easy for you to switch off when you are being told news like that because it's frightening. I'd lost my brother, he was 53, and died with lung cancer. I was two years older than he was when he died and I had seen what he had been through.

"I thought I could well be going through what he went through, which wasn't nice to witness. The team were absolutely fantastic, completely non-judgemental. They explained really clearly what the process was and said to me that I may need an operation, but that it would be curative.

"I had a fear about chemotherapy and radiotherapy but because of the size of the nodule, and because they'd got it so early, if we operated it was likely going to mean, unless it was in my lymph nodes, that I would not need chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Fortunately, I didn't need either.”

The early diagnosis ensured that doctors were able to stop the lung cancer in its tracks and Richard was eventually given the all-clear. He is now part of a campaign called Yorkshire Stars, aimed at shining a light on people’s stories at Christmas to offer support to others impacted by cancer.

Yorkshire Stars was launched with a giant star projection on the Thackray Museum of Medicine.

Richard is now keen to encourage others to follow suit and willingly undergo screening if asked. He said: “I'd give a very, very clear 'do it'. You have nothing to lose and lots to gain. This type of early screening, be it for lung cancer, bowl cancer, or anything, can stop it being as serious.

"They're getting it very early and it's almost like you're having your MOT. They're finding these things out and it can result in a curative operation. I'm a prime example. I think that would be my message - just do it.