Medical students from the University of Leeds were in the city centre today demonstrating how to do CPR as part of the Restart A Heart (RAH) campaign.

This national campaign led by the Resuscitation Council UK, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the University of Leeds Medical School teaches the public vital lifesaving skills.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, RAH is back and revamped in line with new techniques to accommodate for COVID.

University of Leeds medical student Sachini Pattiya teaching CPR at today's event.

Speaking about the importance of learning CPR, medical student Sachini Pattiya said: “Currently the chances of survival in a cardiac arrest out of hospital are one in ten, which is quite low, and that’s why we want to teach the public to learn how to perform CPR and what to do incase someone close to them has a cardiac arrest.

"Around 75% of cardiac arrests occur in the home, so you’re more likely to see a cardiac arrest and have to perform CPR on someone you care about. This is why we want to raise awareness and teach as many people as possible.”

The YEP attended the demonstration held at Dortmund Square earlier today to learn how to do CPR safely.

