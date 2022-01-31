Dani Saipe, activity coordinator at Wykebeck Court Bupa Care Home, decided to surprise the residents with a Burns Supper to honour the Scottish residents and staff at the care home last week.

Ed visited the home for a special outside performance, including renditions of traditional Scottish tunes such as ‘A Man’s A Man For A That.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Arnold visited the home for a special outside performance, including renditions of traditional Scottish tunes such as ‘A Man’s A Man For A That.’

He also invited the care home residents to request Scottish songs, with resident Jeanette asking for a recital of ‘My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean', marking the annual tribute to the life and poetry of Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Ed, who has appeared on ITV’s ‘The Dales’ and ‘The Lakes’ and is a member of the Manchester Phoenix Pipe Band, charmed the residents and staff with a lively performance, which got residents up on their feet dancing, clapping and singing along.

Following the performance, Wykebeck Court hosted a Burns Night Quiz, testing their residents on their knowledge of Scotland’s history and poetic heritage.

Residents then enjoyed a traditional Burns Night supper, including haggis, neeps, and tatties.

Jean, a Wykebeck Court resident originally from Dumfries in Scotland, said: “It meant so much to me that the staff at Wykebeck Court threw such wonderful celebrations for Burns Night.

"It was a great performance and has been the highlight of 2022 for me so far – here’s to many more fun days ahead!”

Upon seeing Ed in his traditional kilt, Christine, another Wykebeck Court resident, cheekily commented: “What lovely knees you have!”.

Jessica, a senior carer at Wykebeck Court whose family is from a small town in Glasgow added: “Hearing the powerful sound of the bagpipes was so moving and very soothing.

"As well as being a celebration of the life of the poet, Robert Burns, Burns Night is a glorious time to champion Scottish culture and I’m so glad we had the opportunity to do that at Wykebeck Court.”