PureGym in Bramley has been upgraded with the latest state of the art equipment and a modern look and feel for users to make the most of throughout its 24-hour opening times.

Included in the upgrade is an extended free weights area, a refurbished cycle studio and improved stretch area.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to bring PureGym Leeds Bramley members a brand new look and feel to their gym.

“The transformation is an exciting moment for the club and will ensure members have access to first class gym equipment to help enhance their physical and mental wellbeing. We look forward to seeing everyone, both returning members and new ones, enjoy our refurbished gym!”

For more information click here.

1 . Outside the gym The PureGym on Elmfield Way in Bramley has had a major upgrade | Ash Knotek Photo Sales

2 . Entrance PureGym is the UK's largest gym operator | Ash Knotek Photo Sales

3 . Functional area The new refurb promises members "the latest state-of-the-art equipment and a more modern look and feel". | Ash Knotek Photo Sales

4 . Weights area The "brand new gym" aims to support members on their fitness journey. | Ash Knotek Photo Sales

5 . 8-bay lifting rig The refurbishment includes an extended and upgraded free weights area, now featuring an 8-bay rig along with new dumbbells and barbells. | Ash Knotek Photo Sales

6 . Weights area Revamped studio offering a fresh new design and atmosphere. | Ash Knotek Photo Sales