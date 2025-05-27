PureGym. Bramley: 14 photos offer first look as Leeds fitness studio reopens after upgrade with first class equipment

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 04:45 BST

A gym in Leeds is set to reopen to fitness fanatics after a significant transformation.

PureGym in Bramley has been upgraded with the latest state of the art equipment and a modern look and feel for users to make the most of throughout its 24-hour opening times.

Included in the upgrade is an extended free weights area, a refurbished cycle studio and improved stretch area.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to bring PureGym Leeds Bramley members a brand new look and feel to their gym.

“The transformation is an exciting moment for the club and will ensure members have access to first class gym equipment to help enhance their physical and mental wellbeing. We look forward to seeing everyone, both returning members and new ones, enjoy our refurbished gym!”

The PureGym on Elmfield Way in Bramley has had a major upgrade

1. Outside the gym

The PureGym on Elmfield Way in Bramley has had a major upgrade | Ash Knotek

PureGym is the UK's largest gym operator

2. Entrance

PureGym is the UK's largest gym operator | Ash Knotek

The new refurb promises members "the latest state-of-the-art equipment and a more modern look and feel".

3. Functional area

The new refurb promises members "the latest state-of-the-art equipment and a more modern look and feel". | Ash Knotek

The "brand new gym" aims to support members on their fitness journey.

4. Weights area

The "brand new gym" aims to support members on their fitness journey. | Ash Knotek

The refurbishment includes an extended and upgraded free weights area, now featuring an 8-bay rig along with new dumbbells and barbells.

5. 8-bay lifting rig

The refurbishment includes an extended and upgraded free weights area, now featuring an 8-bay rig along with new dumbbells and barbells. | Ash Knotek

Revamped studio offering a fresh new design and atmosphere.

6. Weights area

Revamped studio offering a fresh new design and atmosphere. | Ash Knotek

