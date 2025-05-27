PureGym in Bramley has been upgraded with the latest state of the art equipment and a modern look and feel for users to make the most of throughout its 24-hour opening times.
Included in the upgrade is an extended free weights area, a refurbished cycle studio and improved stretch area.
A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to bring PureGym Leeds Bramley members a brand new look and feel to their gym.
“The transformation is an exciting moment for the club and will ensure members have access to first class gym equipment to help enhance their physical and mental wellbeing. We look forward to seeing everyone, both returning members and new ones, enjoy our refurbished gym!”
