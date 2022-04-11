Pudsey woman launches 'Memory Jean Challenge' to raise thousands for dementia charities

Faye Mitchell, 45, first started the awareness day in 2019 following her mum's battle with the condition.

Since then, the community of Pudsey and beyond has rallied to raise a huge amount of money for dementia charities.

Faye Mitchell with family

In 2021, more than £50,000 was raised.

For this year's event, Faye has called on the public to support her 'Memory Jean Challenge'.

Set to be hosted at Pudsey Leisure Centre on May 20 and supported by local residents and councillors, the challenge will involve members of the public donating denim patches which will be put together to create a huge 'pair of jeans' in the sports hall.

"The messages can also be for loved ones that are living with dementia", Faye said.

Faye Mitchell with singer Clare Brooke

On the day, schools, care homes and other businesses are expected to join in.

Speaking to the YEP, Faye shared her dreams the jeans would be large enough to be moved 'by crane' and be displayed at the Pudsey Carnival.

She said: "Pudsey Leisure Centre has very kindly donated the use of their sports hall for this event.

"There will be bingo on and we also have singing from Clare Brooke who is very popular in Pudsey.

"It is going to be a brilliant day."

Faye said she hopes the awareness day would give people chance to reflect on their own experience's caring for loved ones with dementia.

"They will be able to just have that 10 minutes in the hall and have a think", Faye said.

"It is very poignant for a lot of people."

Faye's own fundraising mission was inspired by the devastating diagnosis her mum received at the age of just 64.

She explained: "I wanted to just throw my anger towards something positive.

"Before I knew it, the event had been created.

"It has grown legs in recent years, it has been amazing."

In the first year, "Denim for Dementia" raised more than £10,000.

However, since then the awareness day has grown exponentially and last year £53,000 was raised for the cause.

"The schools and businesses are right behind us", Faye said.

"Everyone comes together."

To learn more about the event, search Denim for Dementia.