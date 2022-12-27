Pub manager from Pontefract awarded £17k after poor treatment from family dentist

Adele Waterworth, 45, had visited Dr Nicholas White for nearly three decades from the age of 16, considering him a trusted family dentist.

It was only when her mother visited another specialist – and she followed suit – that the extent of her dental issues came to light.

Mrs Waterworth, 45, was suffering from chronic, long standing gum disease and bone loss. She will lose teeth, having already suffered years of trauma and discomfort.

Under White's care, at the Ropergate Dental Practice, she said she had always been given a “ quick scale and polish” .

She said: “I was experiencing a lot of pain and sensitivity with two teeth in particular and ended up having fillings in both and later a root canal for one of them.

"Generally speaking, I had always just been given a quick scale and polish and told that everything will be fine with my teeth. Dr White actually tried to reduce my visits from every six months to once a year.”

The dentist made an admission of partial liability when the case was settled in August, the Dental Law Partnership has said, with Mrs Waterworth now receiving £17,500 in an out- of-court settlement.

She said: "Due to the state of my teeth, and the incorrect guidance I received from Dr White, I had to at first go in for a deep cleaning every other week, then once every two months and now I go every three months.

"I'm now experiencing receding gums, although I will keep trying the preventative measures advised,” she added. “What I’m suffering from is irreversible and I will eventually lose more teeth in the next 10 years.

“I just feel so let down," she added. "You put your trust in a dentist and this one in particular was a family dentist we all went to, including my mum, partner and step-daughter.”

Mrs Waterworth had shown symptoms of gum disease and tooth decay for years without treatment to tackle the issues, negligence solicitors said.

While under his care, she had experienced a number of issues including bleeding gums and bone loss due to periodontal disease, which were said to be poorly treated. Analysis of dental records revealed that, with the right assessment and guidance, decay and periodontal disease could have been identified and treated at an earlier stage.