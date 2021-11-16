CUES - which stands for COVID-19 Urgent Eyecare Service – is free for all, including children. Picture: PA

CUES - which stands for COVID-19 Urgent Eyecare Service – is free for all, including children and is designed to reduce pressure on busy emergency departments and GPs.

An optometrist from CUES will offer a telephone or video consultation so people don’t need to leave their home.

But in more complex and severe cases they will see people face-to-face.

An eye problem is urgent if it is red, sore/painful eye, if there are flashes or floaters (for example small dark spots, squiggly lines, rings or cobwebs), specks of dust, a wood chip, a metal shaving, an insect or a piece of glass, or the person’s vision changes suddenly.

Dr Jason Broch, GP and clinical chairman at NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The sooner treatment can be provided the better the chances of your eye health recovering.

"Despite pressures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NHS is still here for you when you need us.

"Don’t leave your eye problem to chance as this can have a serious impact on your long-term eye health - in some cases sight loss.”

Participating optometrists are listed on https://primaryeyecare.co.uk/find-a-practice/