Plans for 51 retirement apartments and 15 bungalows submitted to Leeds Council

McCarthy Stone, along with Stonebridge Homes Ltd., has submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council to develop land off Silverdale Avenue with high-quality Retirement Living PLUS (Extra Care) accommodation.

The plans are to deliver 51 Retirement Living PLUS (Extra Care) apartments and 15 bungalows set amongst landscaped outdoor spaces with on-site car parking spaces.

The development is located near Guiseley town centre.

Prior to submitting its planning application, McCarthy Stone carried out a public consultation with the local community on its early proposals, including a virtual exhibition from the end of February to the beginning of March 2022, to which over 2,000 residents, businesses and stakeholders were invited.

Ian Wilkins, Divisional Managing Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are delighted with the response to our proposals, with the several members of the local community recognising that this site is ideal for Extra Care accommodation and that the proposals offer a different level of care to nearby retirement homes.